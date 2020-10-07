Game against PC North postponed
Lawton High has joined the list of football programs losing players to COVID-19 and now the Wolverines will miss their second game to the virus as this week’s game at Putnam City North has been delayed with hopes of making it up at a later date.
Head Coach Ryan Breeze said that a “few” players have tested positive and now others are missing practice and school while contact tracing is conducted by the Comanche County Health Department and the Lawton Public Schools.
“We had a kid who said he was ‘sore and tired’ at our last game but he wasn’t showing any of the symptoms that we normally hear about,” Breeze said. “His parents took him for a test and he tested positive. Then we had a few others get tested and they were positive.
“We aren’t sure whether the contact happened in a classroom or on the buses and that’s something they are trying to trace now. As soon as the parent contacted me about the test, I went up the chain of command to let our administrators know what was going on.”
Breeze said he feels bad for his players, their families, fans and coaches for having to endure this experience.
“I just told the kids that this virus is very easily transmitted and that they have to do the things we’ve been telling them to do to prevent the spread,” he said. “And I also told them that if the most protected person in the world, our President, can come down with it, there’s a chance anyone can get it.”
Breeze said now the Wolverines will just keep practicing and preparing for the matchup on the road against Stillwater on. Oct. 16.
“We decided to go back and stress fundamentals and work on the things that were glaring weaknesses in the Midwest City game,” Breeze said. “I think sometimes on regular weeks you are rushed and don’t get as many things accomplished as you might have hoped.
“Now with this extra week we’re going to go back and try and work those problem areas out.”
OSSAA mulling options
As more and more games are delayed or canceled there is some talk among football coaches and the Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association that changes to the playoff structure may be needed.
Coach Breeze said that for 6A-I and 6A-II there has been some talk about sending all 16 teams in each class to the playoffs, which would add just one more week to the regular system.
“There has been some talk about just seeding the teams by winning percentage and then matching 1 against 8, 2 against 7 and on down,” Breeze said. “We don’t know whether that might happen but as we see teams losing more games, that’s been discussed, at least between coaches.”
Zelbst watering down LHS
Lawton attorney John Zelbst has long been a supporter of LHS football after his son Clay played for the Wolverines and his efforts to help the program this year have really helped according to LHS trainer David Stanley.
“John has already bought us big supplies of water twice so we can make sure the kids have a bottle of water for each practice and plenty for the games,” Stanley said. “He is a great friend to this program and we really appreciate him always stepping up for us.”
— Compiled by Joey Goodman