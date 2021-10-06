Slowly getting healthy
Injuries are a part of football that every team deals with. However, some have better luck than others.
In recent years, Lawton High School had been relatively fortunate when it came to injuries.
“We went a long time where we were fortunate, really didn’t have anything serious,” head coach Ryan Breeze said. “This year’s been the worst we’ve had in a long time when it comes to injuries. Now, we’re slowly starting to get some kids coming back.”
That includes running back Tyron Amacker, who has played each of the past two games, but hasn’t yet been 100 percent since getting injured on the first series of the opening contest against Duncan. Breeze said Amacker has been practicing more regularly and is finally getting close to being 100-percent healthy. Similarly, Malaki Avendano was also able to practice all week last week.
The elephant in the room is the status of Devin Simpson. Following Amacker’s departure from the Duncan game, Simpson took over at running back, running for 182 yards. But Simpson was also bitten by the injury bug against Eisenhower two weeks later, suffering an injury to his leg. His timetable for returning is still unknown, but Breeze said he’s “hopeful” Simpson will return soon.
Results are sometime inconclusive
The beauty of football is that, egardless of projections or pre-game chatter, the dispute is eventually settled on the field, and questions are finally answered.
Or at least there are supposed to be answers.
But when a team plays an opponent that doesn’t necessarily offer the kind of resistance or adversity needed to reveal a team’s character, what can coaches glean from the film? As it turns out, still quite a bit.
On Friday night, Lawton High faced district foe Northwest Classen, a program that hadn’t won a district game since 2013 and whose 2021 squad entered the game having been outscored by opponents by a combined score of 232-6.
In many ways, these sorts of games are no-win situations for the winning teams. Yes, technically, they collect a victory, but what lessons are learned? What challenges were presented?
Lawton High ended up winning the game, 65-12. Coach Breeze said there were still areas of concern from the game, especially on defense, where several busted coverages and misplayed angles allowed for big plays by the Knights, especially quarterback DJ Hall and receivers like Kaylyn Crawford and Xzavier Nicholson.
“They had about three or four skill guys that could play for just about anyone. The quarterback is a really good athlete,” Breeze said. “But I also don’t think we played as crisp of a game on either side as we should have.”
On a positive note, the Wolverines were able to manhandle NWC up front nearly all night, allowing for big chunk-yardage plays on offense.
“Coming out and scoring, controlling the line of scrimmage, they weren’t very big up front,” Breeze said.
— Compiled by Glen Brockenbush