COVID-19 causing challenges
Lawton High School is like most prep football teams as they try to conduct a normal season during less-than-normal conditions.
Friday word began to spread that the COVID-19 numbers in Oklahoma County had spiked and that the city area was under Phase 2 restrictions. The Oklahoma City Public Schools immediately announced that all extra-curricular activities would be stopped as of Monday.
Putnam City Schools also made that same announcement, but Mid-Del, Norman, Moore, Mustang, Yukon and most of the surrounding schools said they would continue workouts and games.
For Lawton High that was an immediate bit of bad news because its foe this week was scheduled to be Northwest Classen. And, to make matters worse, next week’s opponent is Putnam City North.
That would mean, unless something changes, LHS would have three full weeks to prepare for its next game against Stillwater.
“It’s been crazy; I spent most of Saturday on the phone trying to find a game for this Friday,” LHS head coach Ryan Breeze said. “I’m not sure how many schools I called; we even talked about Eisenhower and us playing again because Ike had its game with Western Heights canceled as well.
“I called Bixby and while we both wanted to play, neither of us was excited about a 4-hour drive. I called Clinton, Deer Creek-Edmond and a bunch of others but just couldn’t work out anything.
“I eventually started calling into Texas and I just missed getting a game with Wichita Falls High School but they had just gotten a game for this week. It’s been a challenge.”
While it looks like there won’t be a game this Friday, Breeze is more upbeat about a game next week.
“There is a meeting Wednesday of the Putnam City School board,” he said. “There is a large group of parents and players that organized a protest and the board is going to reconsider their decision then. So, if they vote to allow them to play, then we will have PC North next week as scheduled.
“If not, there is a good chance that we will play Deer Creek-Edmond. Right now, things are changing pretty fast.”
Wanting to make amends
One reason the LHS coaches and players want to play a game is to work on some of the issues that caused in great part to their 34-9 loss to Midwest City last week.
“We just didn’t execute,” Breeze said. “We gave up three interceptions, one was a pick-6 and the other came off a tipped ball. They were up 20-9 at halftime and we’d given them two easy touchdowns. One interception came when they got pressure and hit our quarterback as he was throwing.”
Plus, Midwest City’s talented Makale Smith, who has committed to Oklahoma State, burned the Wolverines twice for long touchdowns in the second half.
“He’s really tough to stop and one time he just ran a hitch=and-go and got behind us, but that’s why he’s going DI. He’s tough to stop and we just couldn’t stop him on a couple of those big plays.”
While the defense gave up 34 points, Breeze was upbeat about their effort.
“I really thought our defense played well. We had them in 3rd-and-15 but the quarterback scrambles for 20,” he said. “Then on another third-and-long, Smith got behind our secondary and scored, so we just have to keep working on stopping those chunk plays.”
— Compiled by Joey Goodman