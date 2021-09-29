Trying to find silver linings
Lawton High is off to its worst start, record-wise, since 2003, before most, if not all, the current Wolverine players were born. And while LHS finds itself in unfamiliar and undesirable territory, head coach Ryan Breeze said he and his staff are trying to not let the kids get discouraged, knowing there is still half a season left.
“It’s a slippery slope. Right now, we’re being extremely positive,” Breeze said.
After a 28-8 loss to Midwest City to open district, it can be difficult to stay positive. But Breeze said there were certainly positives to be taken from the most recent loss. Especially compared to the team’s other two losses this season, this one was more competitive and the Wolverines showed fight late in the game.
“We played a whole lot better,” Breeze said. “We just played a much better team. But we were in it for a while, I was proud of the effort. But to beat teams like that, we’re going to have to play even better.”
Recognizing the trainers
A football team is like a well-oiled machine. And if just one part isn’t working properly, it’s hard to go in motion. That extends beyond players and coaches. The Lawton High student trainers — Nolani Banks, Lauren Beach and Aubrey Reese (under the direction of head trainer David Stanley) — are vital to the success of the team, as well. They provide water bottles, gauze, athletic tape and far more whenever needed.
“They work so hard,” Breeze said. “They literally work from the time they walk in the door in 8th hour until practice is over.”
Coaches are fans too
High school coaches work all week for Friday night. But even after the game ends, many coaches still like to stay around football. Breeze said that while his staff gathers on Saturday and Sunday to look at film and game plan for the following week, he likes to find a college or pro game on TV to at least have on in the background.
“We’re looking over our shoulder here and there,” Breeze said. “And Saturday night, I usually like to find a good game to watch. I try to follow our kids who are playing college ball.”
— Compiled by Glen Brockenbush