Wraps on another city title
Lawton High School had a sluggish first half but exploded after the break to dump Eisenhower, 28-0, Friday to claim its fourth-straight city championship.
“That’s pretty amazing; this group of seniors never lost a game to a city opponent,” LHS head coach Ryan Breeze said Monday. “I think we expected to have a good offense but we’re really excited about the defense. Coach (Tanner) Koons and the defensive coaches are really doing a great job. We held a good Eisenhower offense to just 95 total yards. That’s a team that was averaging 40 points per game in its first two games and we shut them out.”
No time to celebrate
The Wolverines celebrated the victory Friday and even Fort Sill Commander Maj. Gen. Kenneth L. Kamper was on hand to present the General’s Trophy to Coach Breeze and his team.
The team celebrated after the game and on Saturday, but that was it, there is other business at hand.
The celebration ended Sunday evening at the LHS field house.
“We got the guys in here and we watched the video of our game and we also introduced them to Midwest City, which is our first district opponent,” Breeze said. “They have their quarterback and running back returning and they have a cornerback who has committed to OSU (Oklahoma State).
“They are very athletic and it will be a great test for our guys. We have six really good teams in our district and that means a couple of good teams aren’t going to make the playoffs.”
The Wolverines were on the outside last year and that left a sour taste in the mouths of the players, especially the seniors.
“This bunch of seniors didn’t like what happened last season and they’re determined to get this district season started right. That’s a tough place to play but we’re going to be ready.”
Special teams critical
The Wolverines are needing their best special teams’ effort of the season in order to control the Bombers.
“They have such great athletic ability that they’re always going to have a great return game,” Breeze said. “We probably have the edge in the kicking game with Joseph Kim and we we’re counting on him to get those kickoffs into the end zone to keep them from getting any returns.
“We haven’t had to punt the past two games, so that’s something that we’re working on hard and I think we’re going to be OK with (Tyron Amaker) back there. He’s a good athlete and as he gets more reps in practice and games he’s going to improve. He’s just a sophomore so we should have three good years with him.”
— Compiled by Joey Goodman