From ecstasy to agony... to ecstasy...to agony
Lawton High’s start to Friday’s game against Eisenhower featured a worst-case and best-case scenario for how to start a football game.
The Wolverines won the coin toss, elected to defer, and proceeded to stop the Eagles on their opening drive. The Wolverines then began marching down the field, with several big plays from do-it-all offensive weapon Devin Simpson.
It was a dream start. But that dream soon became nightmarish.
On a 1st-down run play, Simpson went down with a leg injury. He didn’t play the rest of the game. His status is still up in the air as the severity of the injury is still unknown.
On the very first play after Simpson’s exit, Devarius Hardy hit Kobe Nichols for a 49-yard touchdown. Things felt right again for the boys in red.
But that would be the only lead LHS held the rest of the night. The Eisenhower offense struck with big play after big play, putting the game nearly out of reach by halftime. Blown assignments, penalties and mounting injuries dug LHS in a deep hole throughout the first half.
“We had seven starters go out by halftime,” Breeze said. “We had a kickoff return called back....and with Devin out, I just feel like it took the wind out of our sails.”
Hard to bring down Hardy
One bright spot in the loss to Eisenhower was the ever-improving play of junior quarterback Devarius Hardy, specifically when it comes to his legs.
Hardy finished the night with 55 yards on six runs, perhaps his most electrifying coming in the 1st quarter on a 3rd-and-10 play from his own 10. After appearing to be trapped in the pocket, he did his best Michael Vick circa 2002 impression, sticking his hand out to balance him against the ground as he danced in the pocket. He escaped, got out of the pocket and ran for 11 yards and the first down.
“He had three big scramble plays where he extended the play and picked up the first down with his feet,” Breeze said. “I was real proud of him.”
Preparing for the flex
A short week is not what most coaches would want when preparing for an option-based offense they rarely face.
But that’s exactly what Breeze and his staff have this week, with a Thursday-night tilt against Midwest City, a team who only recently adopted the flexbone offense, a variation of the old wishbone. While the Bombers are still adapting, they have one of the best triggermen they could ask for to run the flex in junior quarterback DeAngelo Irvin, who tortured the Wolverines each of the past two seasons.
“It really puts us in a bind this week because we’ve got to prep for option responsibilities on a short week while they’re coming off a bye week,” Breeze said. “It makes it difficult.”
