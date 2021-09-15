Lessons learned from MacArthur loss
It was unfamiliar territory for every player in the Lawton High locker room Friday night as the Wolverines lost a city rivalry game for the first time since 2016. While not trying to make his players dwell on the loss, LHS head coach Ryan Breeze made sure his team knew what went wrong in the loss to MacArthur.
“We’re unhappy with how the game went, we felt like we didn’t put our best foot forward,” Breeze said. “We’re not going to beat anybody with five turnovers and three returns for touchdowns.”
Frank’s big night
With the likes of Devin Simpson and Kobe Nichols, Lawton High has experience and speed in the secondary.
But the defensive back who shined brightest on Friday night was junior Frank Rowe, who picked off two MacArthur passes. Coach Breeze said that Rowe has worked hard since he was a freshman, but the progress he’s made this season has been leaps and bounds better than what he had made before.
“He’s a talented kid, a program kid who’s come up through the ranks and he’s made a big jump in athleticism from his sophomore year to his junior year,” Breeze said. “And that’s fairly common. Between ages 16 and 17 or 10th and 11th grades are when we typically see the biggest jumps.
“Frank’s probably got the best ball skills we have, very good at adjusting to the ball. And he adjusted well to make those two picks.”
Pre-game preparations
Lawton High typically gets its pre-game meals provided by First Baptist Church of Lawton. And the folks at FBC don’t scrimp, either.
“Billie Osborne, she does a great job, she makes spaghetti and salad and bread, all from scratch,” Breeze said. “We’ve got a great relationship with (First Baptist). Pastor (Mike) Keahbone did the prayer the other night, so we have a good relationship with those guys.”
Great American Rivalry returns
The Great American Rivalry Series, a national showcase spotlighting some of the top high school football rivalry games in America, returns to the 580 for Lawton High-Eisenhower, the second time in a four-year span the series will have featured the crosstown rivalry.
The series, which partners with the Pro Football Hall of Fame and is presented by the United States Marines Corps, was scheduled to come last year, but things fell through. The winning team gets a trophy, commemorative hats, photos and the top senior student athlete from each football program receives the Scholar Athlete Award.
— Compiled by Glen Brockenbush