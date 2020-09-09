Line play aids cause in Duncan win
Lawton High School football coach Ryan Breeze saw plenty of positive things in the Wolverines’ 39-12 victory over Duncan last Friday but he went right to the key line wars when asked to evaluate the effort.
“I really thought we won the battle along the line of scrimmage,” Breeze said. “We were able to run the football and we gave (quarterback) Donovan Dorsey time to throw the football most of the night. The one interception he had came when he got hit from behind just as he was throwing the ball and it fluttered up and they got it.
“The thing about Duncan is they have a couple of good guys in the backfield. Their quarterback (Tate Wilkins) and their back (Desmond Pettit) both run hard and they are tough to tackle. We gave up some yards but we limited their big plays for the most part.”
Dorsey, who was the backup QB last season, got good reviews for his efforts.
“Like I said, the interception was a fluke thing but overall, he did a good job,” Breeze said. “He made a good decision on one passing play, tucked it and ran for a big first down. He made some good reads and got the ball to the right guys for good gains on several passes.”
Special teams get praise
One of the biggest surprises was the ability of placekicker Joseph Kim to boom several kickoffs into the end zone to prevent returns and that was a positive according to the coach.
“That is always a big deal in high school,” Breeze said. “It makes teams go 80 yards to score and that’s sometimes tough. He started out not doing that but last week he just started booming the kickoffs and it’s a great thing to see.”
Kim also kicked the three PATs he tried and Breeze said he’s got confidence to use Kim’s toe on field goal attempts if needed.
“He kicked a 52-yarder in one practice so he does have a strong leg,” Breeze said. “I think he’ll be able to hit them if there comes that need this season.”
As far as punting, Breeze believes that sophomore Tyron Amacker is going to just keep getting better with experience after he averaged 32.7 yards on three punts against Duncan.
“He did a good job getting the ball off and he had them high enough that they didn’t really get a good return against him,” Breeze said. “We really have high hopes for him on offense and defense because he’s a hard worker and wants to get better.”
— Compiled by Joey Goodman