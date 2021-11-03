Win and they’re in
The task is simple. Accomplishing the task, not so much.
Lawton High’s loss last week to Deer Creek-Edmond damaged the Wolverines’ playoff chances, but didn’t fully extinguish them. Sure, a top-2 seed is out of the picture, but the Wolverines still control their own destiny. Lawton High advance to the playoffs with a win Thursday night, no questions asked. However, that win would need to come against district leader and 4th-ranked Del City. The task is daunting, but a first-round playoff matchup would be just as imposing. In fact, LHS head coach Ryan Breeze said his team is already in “survive and advance” mode.
“Technically, our playoffs start this week,” Breeze said. “The good news is, we control our own destiny. We don’t have worry about what’s going on anywhere else. If we win, we’re in.”
Scouting Del City
Per usual, Del City is equipped with some stellar athletes, with some D1-caliber players on defense in junior defensive back Kanijal Thomas, junior defensive lineman Jaedon Foreman and sophomore phenom defensive tackle David Stone. All three have Power 5 offers already.
Moving the ball on a speedy, powerful Eagles defense will be difficult. But stopping the Del offense won’t be easy, either. While Jayson Smith and Ethan Lawrence will be key ball-carriers, the player that Breeze believes will be the key to Del City’s success is quarterback Virgil Yates, who was moved to quarterback in the offseason.
“They moved their best athlete to quarterback and are basically direct-snapping it to him, and he’s really dynamic,” Breeze said.
The Eagles are unbeaten in district play and have lost just once this season, a 39-26 defeat at the hands of Booker T. Washington in the opener. They closed out a treacherous non-district slate with wins over Class 5A Goliaths Carl Albert and Bishop McGuinness. And even though Del City is on an 8-game win streak, it hasn’t been all rainbows and butterflies. Three of the Eagles’ victories came in overtime, including back-to-back wins over Putnam City North and Deer Creek last month.
Are they battle-tested or are they vulnerable? The answers will emerge Thursday night.
— Compiled by Glen Brockenbush