Still ahead in the standings
With District 6AII-1 being one of the districts that has its coaches vote on the district standings this year, Lawton High head coach Ryan Breeze wasn’t sure if that would play into his team’s favor (he was the lone district coach who voted against the measure to implement the system). But despite a 20-18 loss to Deer Creek-Edmond on Saturday, the Wolverines were still ranked ahead of the Antlers at 5th in the district, right behind Del City. That hasn’t changed the team’s goal or plan heading into the Week 10 showdown with the Eagles.
“We want to beat Del City and host a playoff game,” Breeze said. “That would be a big deal for us. Our goal is to beat Del City and host.”
Trying to stop Del City
Beating Del City won’t be easy, as the Eagles have dominated the Wolverines each of the two meetings since Del entered the district. Coach Mike Dunn’s team played a hellacious non-district schedule and didn’t win a game until two weeks ago. But with a linebacking corps that features two FBS commits in Rejhan Tatum (Boise State) and Donovan Stephens (Oklahoma State), points will be at a premium.
“They’re very physical, you’ve got to match their physicality,” Breeze said. “Coach Dunn has those boys playing extremely hard. They play a very violent brand of football.”
Limiting mistakes
LHS played well enough for most of the game to beat Deer Creek. But mistakes cost Lawton High dearly. Six false starts, five fumbled snaps and four turnovers were what ended up telling the story of the game.
“Out of 63 snaps, almost 20 percent of snaps were busts of some sort,” Breeze said. “That can’t happen Week 9. Those are Week 1 mistakes, not Week 9 mistakes.”
Simpson’s big day
Devin Simpson was the positive story for the Wolverines in the loss, scoring three touchdowns and picking off a pass defensively. Breeze praised the versatile junior receiver/safety who is becoming one of LHS’ most dangerous weapons.
“He’s a dynamic kid and a special player,” Breeze said. “He can play so many positions and had a big game for us.”
— Compiled by Glen Brockenbush