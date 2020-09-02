Wolverines welcome new DC
Lawton High School starts the season Friday on the road at Duncan and the Wolverines are eager to finally get the season started.
And head coach Ryan Breeze is excited about having a strong defensive coordinator on staff to take charge of that side of the football.
“I was able to hire Tanner Coons to coach inside linebackers and be our defensive coordinator,” Breeze said. “He played for his dad – Phil Coons at Tuttle – and he coached defense for him at Ringling last year and they won the state (Class A) title. He played at UCO (Central Oklahoma), so he’s got a good knowledge of the game.”
Breeze will once again handle the offensive coordinator role and coach quarterbacks.
Other offensive assistants are: Jackie Ketch, offensive line; Zach Hanna, receivers; and Terry Brandenburg, running backs.
Defensive assistants include: Brian Couch, outside linebackers/specials teams; John Repp, safeties; Carson Smith, defensive line and Maurice Chandler, cornerbacks.
David Stanley returns for another season as the LHS trainer.
Scrimmage leftovers
Breeze is eager to see his Wolverines go against Duncan Friday in their season opener at Halliburton Stadium and he feels that two good scrimmages really helped his team.
“That first scrimmage we went against Guthrie and Tulsa Kelly and then last week we had Ardmore, so to go against those playoff programs and have some success, it gives up some confidence that our kids are making progress and learning every day,” he said. “That first scrimmage we got 200 snaps, which was just what we needed.”
Scouting Duncan
“Duncan will be a challenge,” Breeze said. “They have a strong quarterback, solid running back, a good center and a big tackle, so we’re going to have to play well up front defensively.”
Which seems to be a positive from the two scrimmages.
“I think the biggest surprise we had was our defensive line,” he said. “We were a little concerned going into that first scrimmage but to go against those two playoff teams and dominate the line of scrimmage was very encouraging.”
