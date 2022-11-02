Perfect week for Thursday game
With severe weather threatening Southwest Oklahoma on Friday and Saturday, numerous teams have changed, or are considering changing, their games from Friday to Thursday, however, since Lawton High School was already scheduled to play on that date, everything is good around campus.
“It just worked out good this time,” LHS Head Coach Ryan Breeze said. “I’ve talked with several coaches who are discussing changing but haven’t done it yet. We’re just glad we get to play Thursday which gives us a chance to prepare for the playoffs next week.
And as far as the playoffs go, the Wolverines have a good idea of how the playoffs will pan out after the final games this week.
“We will be fourth in our district and host the winner of the Tahlequah-Bartlesville game next week,” Breeze said of the first-round matchup at Cameron Stadium next Friday since the Wolverines will be the only Lawton team hosting in the first round.
Lawton High couldn’t have gotten a better schedule over the final two weeks with Putnam City North and Capitol Hill, both teams that are near the bottom of the District 6A(II)-2 standings.
“We were without five starters last week and getting to rest those guys against PC North and this week is really a good thing,” Coach Breeze said. “We hope that by next week for the playoffs we will be at full speed.”
The Wolverines were able to dominate PC North, winning 56-17, including scoring on all four of their second-half possessions.
“I thought our guys did a good job of just going out and taking the fight out of them early,” Breeze said. “Nate Jones ran hard and we had some other guys come in and get some good runs for us. We had practiced Zane Kukerich one day during the week when we needed some depth and then during the game we put Leonard McDaniel out there and he hadn’t even practiced there but he did a good job.”
The game was played in a steady rain but there was no lightning and the game was completed.
“When we got on the busses to head up there it said there was a 5 percent chance of rain in that part of Oklahoma City but by the time we arrived it was saying 80 percent,” Breeze said. “We just got out there and did what we needed to do and that was score early and take away their hopes of an upset.”
“They have hired some good coaches and they are working to rebuild that program,” Coach Breeze said. “They will come in and run a spread offense and they do have a few good skill people.”
Breeze said the Redwolves will run a 4-3 defensive scheme and that while they have some good skill people they are undersized up front which should bode well for the Wolverines.
“They will stick with their four-man front most of the time and then run a Cover-2 (zone) in the back,” Breeze added. “We just have to execute and make some plays and take advantage of our speed.”
—Compiled by Joey Goodman