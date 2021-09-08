Simpson steps up
Nearly anyone who had watched Lawton High’s football team the past couple of seasons knew how dynamic Devin Simpson could be. As a junior, he proved he was capable of making plays nearly every time he touched the ball. It just usually happened from the receiver or defensive back spots. In addition, he often returned punts and kicks last season. Leading into this year, he took practice reps with the quarterbacks, as the Wolverines were thin in the QB depth chart.
But in Thursday’s season opener against Duncan, Simpson quickly had to fill in for Tyron Amacker, who looked promising at starting halfback early before twisting his ankle.
Running back just so happened to be one of the few positions Simpson hadn’t practiced at.
Simpson moved to running back, and proceeded to rush for 182 yards on just 11 carries as LHS ran away with the 49-7 victory.
“I was extremely proud of Devin stepping up,” Breeze said. “That initially wasn’t part of the game plan. But Coach (receivers coach Blake) Hollenbeck came to me with the idea of sliding Devin back there. He used to play running back for us. He hasn’t practiced it this year, but was able to step right in and do well.”
As for Amacker, Breeze said he expects him to be OK, and expects him to play this week against MacArthur.
Story behind sacred numbers
Lawton High football is steeped in tradition. One tradition has to do with two jersey numbers. Each season, coaches bestow numbers 5 and 55 to players they feel like exemplify the program. These players are often seniors, but it’s not exclusive to 12th-graders.
“Whoever represents our program the best,” Breeze said. “It’s something for the kids to aspire for and achieve.”
Compared to some other LHS traditions, this one is still relatively new. Started by Ryan’s father Randy Breeze in 2006, the elder Breeze’s first season as Wolverines head coach, he chose the numbers partly for fun and partly to emulate some college football powers with similar customs.
“Five was his favorite number,” Ryan Breeze said. “And USC does a deal with 55 defensively, and he wanted to start a tradition here.”
This year’s honorees are both seniors, with receiver/defensive back Devin Simpson wearing No. 5 and tackle/defensive end Jaquarrious Lowery wearing 55.
A new look
Keeping with the topic of tradition, Lawton High had long kept it fairly simple when it came to its helmets. A block L was often on at least one side of the helmet, while the red shell typically had a black “winged wolverine” look, similar to the helmet made famous by the other Wolverines, the University of Michigan.
But on Thursday, Lawton High trotted onto the Cameron Stadium turf sporting something new for the first time in years. The block L was still present on one side, but a white helmet stripe ran down the middle of the helmet and the other side was filled by a wolverine logo.
Coach Breeze said he had actually been trying to get a new helmet nearly since he’s been the head coach. Having worked with former Oklahoma State football player Greg Gold and his company AU Concepts & Designs, Breeze finally was able to pull the trigger this year — though he was almost urged to pull it too quickly.
“(Greg) wanted to promote it online before the game and I told him no because I wanted it to be a surprise,” Breeze said. “We put them on as a team Wednesday.”
— Compiled by Glen Brockenbush