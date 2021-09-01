A new haul
As has become customary for head coach Ryan Breeze, the Lawton High coaching staff endured quite a bit of change over the summer.
Five new coaches join the staff. Blake Hollenbeck is the new receivers coach, Xavier Johnson will coach offensive line, Beau Beathard will coach defensive line, Stacey Hunt coaches linebackers and Terrell Shaw will coach defensive backs.
One of the key losses from last year’s staff was that of defensive coordinator Tanner Koons, who left to become the new head football coach at Bridge Creek. One positive is that LHS was able to replace him in-house, promoting Carson Smith, who will preach and teach essentially the same core concepts that Koons installed during his one year as DC.
“Coach Smith played for Coach Koons, he played in this defense, and the kids relate to him very well,” Breeze said. “In that aspect, there’s some familiarity there.”
Takeaways from scrimmages
After last week’s scrimmage against Ardmore at Ron Stephens Stadium, Breeze said there are some things beginning to become more clear about his team. While there is still plenty of room to improve, Breeze was pleased with his offense’s ability to move the chains.
“I thought we moved the ball well in every scrimmage,” Breeze said. “I thought Devarius (quarterback Devarius Hardy) played a whole lot better, put the ball on the money, took advantage of what they gave us.”
In the Wolverines’ first scrimmage of the year, a tri-team meet with Guthrie and Bishop Kelley, Breeze felt his team got gassed toward the end, in part because of the high number of reps his starters got. When it comes to stamina and shape, he felt his team looked much better last Thursday.
“We didn’t get as many snaps against Ardmore, but we were in better shape, which I was pleased with,” Breeze said.
New neighbors
Lawton High’s district will look a bit different next season as OSSAA realignment rearranged the state’s football landscape in August.
For starters, Lawton High will be in District 6AII-2 rather than District 1, though the name of the district is hardly relevant in a two-district class. More pertinent are the names that join and leave the district. Gone are powers Stillwater, Midwest City and Del City, as well as US Grant. Moving in are Putnam City, Ponca City and Capitol Hill. While it may be popular to say the Wolverines’ path to the playoffs got easier by getting rid of teams they haven’t beaten in recent years (going winless against the trio since 2018), Coach Breeze isn’t taking anything for granted.
“The Putnam City schools are kind of an unknown because it always seems like one of them pops up every few years and is good and you don’t know which of them it’s going to be,” Breeze said. “Choctaw played for a title and they look like they’ve got things rolling. And Ponca City’s coach turned them from winless to .500 (0-10 in 2018 to 5-5 in 2019). So, you never know.”
— Compiled by Glen Brockenbush