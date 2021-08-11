Classes don’t even begin until Thursday, but the familiar sights and sounds of a post-school day afternoon on campus were alive and well at Lawton High School on Tuesday, as the Wolverines hosted crosstown rival MacArthur in both volleyball and softball.
The LHS volleyball team was no match for a Mac squad that made the Class 5A state tournament in 2020, losing in a three-set sweep. In the first set, the Highlanders raced out to an 11-2 lead before the hosts cut it to 21-18, before falling 25-18. The next two sets weren’t much different.
But while the Lawton High volleyball team struggled, the Wolverine softball team started the season off with a flourish.
Pitcher Kaysie Lee was in control from the start, while the Wolverines capitalized on errors and timely hits to run away with a 10-0 win in just four innings after a mercy rule.
Ike opens softball season with 11-1 win over Altus
ALTUS — Eisenhower junior Jennaye Williams threw a one-hitter as the state semifinalists from a year ago got off to a hot start.
Williams also hit a 3-run homer. But the rest of the Eagles provided help as well, as Javionna Grady had a pair of hits, as did Kourtney Knutson and Alexis Underwood. Centerfielder Amaiyah Robertson had two long hits and played excellent defense.
Eisenhower plays in the El Reno Tournament this weekend with double-headers on both Friday and Saturday.