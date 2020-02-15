As most expected, the boys teams from Lawton High and MacArthur will get to host regional playoff tournaments later this month. They will be the city’s lone hosts, though, as the Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association (OSSAA) released its playoff brackets for Classes 2A through 6A Thursday night.
For classes 2A through 4A, district-round games will be held next weekend, Feb. 21-22. Regionals for 2A through 6A will be held the weekend of Feb. 27-29. The area round will be the first weekend of March, and the state tournament will be held March 12-14.
The Lawton High boys are tabbed as the top seed in the 6A West bracket, and will start off by welcoming a familiar face to Lawton. The Wolverines begin their pursuit of a state championship Friday when they play the Westmoore Jaguars, who are coached by Todd Millwee, an Eisenhower grad who spent the previous three seasons as the head coach of the Eagles, leading them to the state tournament each year. Millwee’s first year in Moore has been something of a struggle, with the Jags owning just four wins on the season, though they have a win over Piedmont and lost to No. 10 Norman North by just three in December. Should the Wolverines win, they would face either Westmoore or Edmond Santa Fe, both of whom Lawton High has already beaten this season, in the regional finals. A win against Westmoore would also mean Eric Wiley’s team would automatically qualify for the area tournament, with a neutral host site to be determined later.
The MacArthur boys open their home regional with Capitol Hill, with the winner facing either El Reno or Guymon. The Highlanders beat El Reno 74-47 in the finals of the MidFirst Warrior Classic at Anadarko back in early January. With a potent offense led by Danquez Dawsey, Arzhonte Dallas and Leontaye McClennon, MacArthur, the 4 seed in the west bracket, is seeking back-to-back state tournament appearances for the first time in the history of its boys basketball program.
The Eisenhower boys will travel to Del City, where they face a Piedmont team whose 8-12 record is due in part to an excruciating schedule. The Wildcats had lost 9 of their last 11 heading into Friday’s game against No. 4 Shawnee. If the Eagles are able to win their opener, they will almost certainly face host Del City, the top team in Class 5A.
On the girls’ side, No. 7 MacArthur came close to hosting, but will instead head to the El Reno regional, hosted by an Indians team who narrowly edged out the Highlanders for the chance to host. Mac will open against Southeast on Thursday, Feb. 27.
Meanwhile, the Eisenhower girls will open against local foe Duncan at the Ardmore regional, hosted by the No. 3 Tigers. Daniel Wall’s Eagles are seeking a fourth consecutive trip to the state tournament.
The Lawton High girls face a tall order, matched up against regional host No. 4 Choctaw, who has lost just once this season.
At the Class 4A, level, the Anadarko girls begin their title defense at home with a a district round game against Chickasha. The Warriors will also get a regional game at home before heading to Ada for the rest of the regional. The same goest for Doug Schumpert’s ‘Darko boys. Also in that region are Comanche County rivals Elgin and Cache. The Owls travel face Sulphur on the road, while Cache hosts a district game against John Marshall. Again, the opponents and location are the same for both the boys and girls teams.
At the Class 2A level, Apache gets to host district and regional games for both the boys and girls. The Apache boys begin district play with an elimination game against Frederick on Friday, Feb. 21. Meanwhile, the Apache girls begin against Mangum, with winner earning a date against Comanche County Tournament champion Frederick, who gets a first-round district bye. The regional championships for both the winners bracket and consolation bracket will also be hosted at the Warrior Event Center in Apache.
Walters will also get to host a district, though neither the boys or girls teams earned first-round byes. Walters will also play host to preliminary regional-round games the following weekend, with winners heading to regional finals in Minco.
For a full list of playoff pairings, pick up a copy of the Lawton Constitution on Sunday, Feb. 16.