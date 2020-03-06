The boys basketball teams from both MacArthur and Lawton High went 2-0 in their regionals last weekend, placing each team just one win away from a state tournament berth.
And yet, the moods surrounding each team by weekend’s end could not have been more contrasting. One team and fan base appeared ready to take on all comers, while the other began to show the wear of a season’s worth of pressure and expectations.
In their Class 5A regional, MacArthur ran roughshod over Capitol Hill and El Reno, winning by an average of 37.5 points. Meanwhile, the strength and depth of Class 6A was on full display as Lawton High squeaked by heavy underdog Westmoore and trailed Edmond Santa Fe by eight points in the third quarter before coming back to win the game and regional.
But as the Area round begins, slates are wiped clean. Everyone in the winners bracket is 0-0 and is afforded one loss. Whatever momentum teams did or did not have in the regional round is moot. The teams have had five days to prepare for this moment, which they hope will give way to an even bigger moment — a state tournament appearance.
Both teams play for Area championships tonight, both at 6:30 p.m. No. 4 Lawton High will be in Yukon, where they will face No. 6 Edmond Memorial. The winner will head to the state tournament, while the loser will face either Southmoore or Northwest Classen on Saturday night for the right to head to State.
The Highlanders will be in Moore, where they draw the top-ranked team in all of Class 5A, Del City. MacArthur was beaten by the Eagles in this round a year ago, though both teams eventually advanced to the state tournament. Winner will earn a repeat trip to the Tulsa area, while the loser must go through the consolation bracket against either Southeast or Ardmore.
Some might view Lawton High’s struggles last weekend as worrisome. But the Wolverines did show resilience, especially in the comeback against Santa Fe in the regional finals. They also showcased their depth, with several players, from Sep Reese to Laquon Williams to Jaylen Swift making key baskets.
Lawton High faced Edmond Memorial in the semifinals of the Edmond Open, way back in just the third game of the season for the Wolverines. The Bulldogs took a 58-45 victory on their way to winning the tournament, and have remained near the top of the Class 6A rankings for much of the season. Memorial has just four losses on the season, three of which came to teams still alive in the playoffs and all of which were by six points or fewer.
MacArthur continues to race past opponents at a blistering rate. Marco Gagliardi’s squad is the highest-scoring team in all of Class 5A, and only two teams in the entire state average more points per game than the Highlanders. Led by Danquez Dawsey, Arzhonte Dallas, Leontaye McClennon and company, Mac appears poised to make it back-to-back trips to the state tournament.
Even if the Highlanders fall to the defending state runners-up, they would get another chance in the consolation bracket, where they could face an Ardmore team they trounced twice this season.
For all game times and scores, check the Constitution’s playoff basketball scoreboard.