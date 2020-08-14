After dropping their season opener to a rival on Tuesday hurt, but the Lawton High volleyball team’s loss on Thursday was likely more painful.
After dropping the first set to Putnam City West, 25-21, the Wolverines fought back to take the second set 25-23, and appeared to be gaining momentum. However, early in the third set, 6’2 junior middle hitter Liz Omusinde suffered a knee injury that forced her from the game. Coach Carla Neininger said her players were shook after seeing one of their team captains leave the court in pain. The Patriots ended up taking the third set, 25-11, and sealed the victory with a 25-14 win in the fourth set.
“The girls couldn’t get out of their heads and I couldn’t expect them to after seeing their teammate hurt,” Neinger said.
The Wolverines (0-2) head to the Sandite Invitational in Sand Springs today, and Coach Neininger said Omusinde will get the knee checked out.
Lawton High plays Sand Springs at 11 a.m., and Claremore at 3 p.m.
MacArthur survives after losing two-set lead vs. Southeast
The team who gave LHS that opening defeat, MacArthur, improved to 2-0 on Thursday, but not without a scare.
After taking the first two sets, 25-18 and 25-23, the Highlanders lost the next two sets in two-point tiebreaker instances, 23-25 and 25-27. In the decisive fifth set, the Highlanders composed themselves and won 15-8 for the win.
Mac heads to the Coweta Invitational, where they’ll play Coweta at 11 a.m., followed immediately by Collinsville.