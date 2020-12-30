Scotty Long, a member of three state championship teams during his three years at Lawton High School, died Saturday in Birmingham, Ala.
He was 77.
Long was a junior starter on the 1962 LHS basketball team that won the school’s only State title in that sport. He added a baseball crown that spring as a pitcher/shortstop and was a starting end/defensive back/punter on the ’62 football squad that earned the first of back-to-back state championships.
He earned All-State honors in football and baseball. He also was baseball Player of the Year and football Lineman of the Year in the Boomer Conference.
Long received a scholarship to Auburn University and played football and baseball en route to earning a Bachelor of Science degree. He played briefly in the New York Mets farm system before returning to Alabama to teach and coach at Banks, Selma and Jasper High Schools.
He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Kathey Reese Long; daughters Reesa Brown (Chris), Delane Bickelhaupt (Jim), and Brandy Long; siblings Diane Long, Larry Long (Sissy), Cissy Long, and Lance Long (Ann); grandchildren Scotty Long (JaLesa) and Karley Long (10), and great-grandson Jett Long (5).
Long was a member of First Christian Church where he was a deacon and Sunday school teacher. He was a member of the Auburn Football and Baseball Letterman’s Clubs. Before retirement, he was an industrial valve and fittings salesman.
After retiring, Long enjoyed crafting leather goods, axes and knives in his garage workshop.
Long returned to Lawton in 2013 for the 50th reunion of his high school class. He sat down with me to discuss ‘the good old days’. That article read, in part:
“Mention Scotty Long and three vivid memories rise to the surface.
“First is the home run he hit off Duncan’s Ronnie Matney in an American Legion tournament game on July 29, 1962. The ball struck a transformer box halfway up the light pole in left field and provided Lawton with a 1-0 victory. Both pitchers allowed just three hits.
“Second is the home run hit off Long by Enid’s Joe Poslick in the 1963 State championship game at the LHS diamond. The smash led the Plainsmen to a 4-2 victory.
“Third would be the two balls he hit against Tulsa Hale in the 1962 State title game at the spacious Oklahoma City Northwest diamond. The first ball reached the 420-foot left-field fence on one bounce.
“Long says simply that he was a product of his environment.
“’I continually go back and talk about some of the great athletes that were passing through here at that time,” he said. “Bill Thomas and Pete Dosser and Bill Fargo and Robert Williamson and Wes Hamm and Mike Morgan were on that basketball team.
“Those types of surroundings, you’re around good athletes. If you want to be good, you have to work harder than they do. If you want to be the best guy, you want to be the best guy. It doesn’t matter who you’re playing against or who you’re playing with. You push each other and everybody makes everybody better.
“’I was just blessed to be surrounded by a lot of good athletes — and absolutely good coaches. Kenny Bridges (basketball) and Bo Bowman (baseball) and Coach (Bob) Bodenhamer and Don Jimerson (football) and all that crowd that was here. There were so many of them that contributed that knew so much about what they were teaching. They were teachers’.”
Another highlight was a trip with Auburn to the 1967 College World Series in Omaha. Auburn went 2-2, but Long made his presence felt by driving in five runs in a 6-5 win over Clemson and five more in a 13-3 victory over Florida State. Those figures and his total of 11 RBIs remain tied for the best in Auburn history.
He hit two homers in each game.
Long gave pro baseball a try, signing with the Mets and playing in their minor league system for “a couple years.
“I actually ended up getting cut because of a bonus baby that was a 19-year-old and they just felt like they needed to get him in at his age,” Long said.
“I ended up going back to Auburn and was a graduate assistant for Coach Shug Jordan. He let me finish school and paid me to coach. They got me some teaching classes, so I finished up in another quarter.”
He spent seven years in the National Guard, serving with an airborne unit and Special Forces.