With a playoff spot potentially in the balance, both Lawton High and Putnam City North looked to come out of Cameron Stadium with their postseason destiny in their own control Friday night.
Tyron Amacker’s three-touchdown night would help propel Lawton High to their second district win, knocking off Putnam City North, 33-28.
Offense would be hard to come by for both schools in the beginning in the first quarter. But with the first quarter ending, the Wolverines were looking to flip the script. A botched punt by PC North meant the Wolverines would begin the drive on the Panther 45-yard line. Lawton High quarterback Devarius Hardy would get his first completion of the game by finding Frank Rowe for a 19-yard completion.
After two hard-hitting runs by Amacker, the junior running back would end the Wolverine drive with a 7-yard touchdown jaunt to give Lawton High a 7-0 lead.
Fortune continued to favor the Wolverines on the ensuing kickoff. Putnam City North would fumble the kick, with the ball into the hands of a pack of Wolverines instead. With the ball in excellent field position once again, Lawton High looked to pad their lead.
Amacker showed his tough running ability throughout the night, but his receiving prowess was on full display in the final stages of the first quarter when Hardy found the running back for a 33-yard pass-and-catch touchdown play. Joseph Kim would successfully convert his second point-after kick to give the Wolverines a 14-0 lead as the first quarter ended.
The rushing attack for Lawton High continued to rest on Amacker as his big first half continued. With the ball on the Panther 45-yard line on a third-down play, Amacker would take off for an 18-yard run to set up the Wolverine offense in scoring position from 11 yards out.
He would score his second rushing touchdown to extend the Wolverine lead further. With the PAT, Lawton took a commanding 21-0 lead over the Panthers in the middle stages of the second quarter.
After three straight stall outs on offense, the Panthers would go into halftime with no points to show. Coming out of the break however, momentum appeared to be on the side of the Panthers as Damarion Mason would explode a 30-yard return off the short Lawton High kickoff. From the Wolverine 35-yard line, North looked primed to score, but a Blake Eastwood interception would end the Panther drive.
The Wolverines would look to blow the game wide-open on its their first offensive possession of the second half. Penalties would continue to bite the Wolverines in the foot, resulting in a rare three-and-out. On the ensuing punt, Lawton High would find themselves in some trouble.
On fourth down, the Wolverines would prepare for the kick, but a fumbled snap would put the ball on the ground in their own end zone. A pack of Panthers would dive on the loose ball to give PC North its first score of the night. Diego Otero would come on for the point-after attempt, successfully converting the kick to score a 21-7 Wolverine lead.
Amacker continued his huge night, even coming through for Hardy in a tough situation. Attempting to avoid the sack on fourth down, Hardy would throw the ball up for Amacker on a prayer ball 26-yard touchdown. The extra-point attempt would be no good, scoring a 27-7 game in the Wolverines’ favor.
The Panthers would punch right back into the game in a big way. Quarterback Carson Laverty would find Cameron Scott on a 65-yard pass and catch reception.
In a goal-line situation, Jones would bulldoze into the end zone for the Panthers’ first offensive score of the night. Otero would come on for the point-after attempt, successfully converting his second kick to cut the Wolverine to score 27-14.
Amacker continued his playmaking ability but this time, he would do it from the special team’s department. On an incoming fourth down punt, the Wolverines would run a fake punt and run. Amacker would get a 15-yard gain on the play, resetting the field of downs for the Wolverines.
Lawton High would not let the momentum go for nothing as the rushing attack led by Amacker continued to roll forward. From one yard out, Hardy would take the quarterback sneak up the middle for his first touchdown of the night. The two-point conversion would be no good by the Wolverines, equaling a 33-14 lead in the early stages of the fourth quarter.
The Panthers would have something to say the Wolverines padding their lead. Laverty would drop back and find Reece Moffatt for a 70-yard pass and catch touchdown play. For the third time, Otero would come on for the point-after attempt, successfully converting to score a 33-21 Wolverine lead.
With two minutes left in the game, the Panthers pulled out a very curial possession to keep the game alive. Laverty would lead the Panthers on a five play, 75-yard touchdown possession with the help of his arm and feet. After getting a 10-yard run, Laverty would find Moffatt for a 15-yard reception inside Wolverine territory.
On the next play, Laverty would keep the ball to himself and take it for a 7-yard rushing touchdown to close the ball game to a six-point difference. Otero would successfully convert his fourth point-after kick to make it a very close 33-28 ballgame.
On the ensuing kickoff, the Panthers would get the ball back by recovering an onside kick at midfield. But a couple of defensive stops from the Lawton High defense forced fourth down.
Jesse Briseno would sack Laverty with mere
Laverty and company would attempt a reverse-turned-flea-flicker, but the Wolverine defense was ready for the trickery, knocking the ball down for a Panthers turnover on downs. An uproar of excitement echoed from the Wolverine side at Cameron Stadium as the Wolverines had finally collected a 33-28 win.
It is a close win that head coach Ryan Breeze is pleased to have in the thick of the high school football season.
“It is huge for us. We faced a lot of adversity and we battled back,” Breeze said. “We could’ve folded our tent and rolled over especially after not recovering the onside kick. I am so proud of the kids for fighting and playing hard.”
Next week, the Wolverines make the long three-hour travel north to Stillwater to take on the Pioneers.