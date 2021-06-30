WICHITA FALLS, Texas — Zachary Siaca, golfer for Lawton High School, placed 5th out of 89 players in the 16-18 division at the Texas-Oklahoma Junior Golf tournament in Wichita Falls last week with a three-day score of 227.
That qualifies Siaca to participate in the regional qualifier for the Notah Begay Jr. Golf National Championship. The regional qualifier will be held in the Dallas area on Aug. 4-5. From the regional qualifiers, approximately 150 golfers will qualify for the national tournament, a 54-hole event set to be held in November.
This past spring, Siaca qualified for the Class 6A state golf tournament and finished tied for 25th in the rain-shortened, two-round tournament.