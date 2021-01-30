Less than 24 hours before they were scheduled to play Northwest Classen, the Lawton High basketball teams weren't even sure they were going to get to play on Friday.
In the case of the boys' team, they weren't even sure who would be coaching them.
After COVID-19 outbreaks within the teams kept the Wolverines off the floor for 13 days, they returned on Friday night. Ron Booth's girls team got its fourth win of the season, eclipsing last season's total, holding off the Knights in a 49-39 victory.
Meanwhile, the Lawton High boys took the floor determined to win for their head coach, Eric Wiley, who, after a bout with the coronavirus, was admitted to the hospital with double pneumonia late in the week. The Wolverines held a one-point halftime advantage over a salty Northwest club, but fouls became an issue in the second half of what ended up as a 61-52 loss.
LHS girls continue to grow in crucial win
Two weeks without a game didn't seem to bother the Lawton High girls early on in Friday's contest, as the Wolverines rode Nina Perry's six first-quarter points to a 12-4 lead after the first frame. And even as the Knights clawed back to take a 29-28 lead late in the third quarter, Ron Booth's young team did not fold.
"They just kept fighting, they never quit fighting," Booth said.
Dalena Fisher kept fighting, despite an off night by her standards. Even with her jump shots not falling, the junior still led all scorers with 24 points.
Perry, who didn't even return to the team until Friday after testing positive for COVID, finished with 12 points. Meanwhile, freshmen like Kensi Driver, Myrah Anderson, Ondai Stevenson and Yuniah Omusinde saw significant minutes, with Omusinde scoring six points.
The win was significant for several reasons. Heading into this season, Lawton High's girls basketball program had not won consecutive games in nearly four years. In Booth's first year at the helm, the Lady Wolverines have now accomplished that feat twice.
Days after an emphatic win over Star Spencer on Jan. 16, Booth tested positive for COVID-19, forcing he and his team to quarantine all of last week. The Wolverines were scheduled to have played Choctaw (No. 4 in Class 6A) and crosstown rival MacArthur (No. 6 in Class 5A) over the course of the following 10 days, but the games were either canceled or postponed due to COVID-19.
Instead, the Wolverines played Northwest Classen (3-8), a team who was revealed to be on Lawton High's side of the bracket in the recent OSSAA east-west split used for laying out the playoff brackets. And with the Knights being rated similarly by many coaches and voters as the Wolverines, Friday's game bore more significance than most games Lawton High will play this season.
"I told the girls before the game that these are the kinds of games you want to be in, these are the games that mean something," Booth said. "This game, against a 6A team that's ranked near us, this means something.
"People are ranking Northwest Classen ahead of us. Now, they can't."
Lawton High (4-6) play OKC Storm today at 1:30 p.m.
Lawton High boys play with coach on minds
Eric Wiley though he was going to recover from COVID-19 just as quickly as Booth, Perry and others in the school had. But on his return to school, the LHS boys head coach felt sick, weak and eventually headed to the hospital, where he was determined to have double pneumonia.
By Friday afternoon, the Lawton High boys were aware that their head coach would not be on the sidelines for that night's game against a salty Northwest Classen team. They would be coached by assistant coach Reggie Smith, who leaned back on his experience in the U.S. Army when looking for a message to give his players.
"I did 20 years in the military, and when the leader goes down, everybody has to pick it up, players and coaches included," Smith said. "We're down our top man, so everybody has to pick it up."
They did just that in the first quarter, opening up a seven-point lead. But the Knights cut the deficit to just one at halftime. Lawton High's foul total began to climb in the second half, and thanks to four players in double figures, the Knights pulled away late.
Tyron Amacker led all scorers with 20 points, while senior Javon Dean had 13 and fellow senior Donte Fisher pitched in with 8. But with no Devin Simpson or Jalen Pierre, the Wolverines were missing key pieces.
But the most glaring absence was from near the bench. The coach who announced that this, his 10th season as the head coach at LHS, would be his last, was facing a far more serious struggle than a basketball game. And while Smith made no excuses regarding the team's mentality during the game or the layoff between games, the man in the red sweater was not forgotten.
"When you're in the hospital, sometimes a small thing like this can help you feel better," Smith said. "We had him in our hearts, we said his name before the game, everything in the huddle was, 'family' and 'together', so he was definitely in our hearts. I just wanted to pull it through because I'm going to call him and wanted to deliver better news."
Smith hopes to do so today when the Wolverines (2-7) face the OKC Storm.