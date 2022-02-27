MOORE — Dalena Fisher finished her senior season and career with 17 points but it wasn’t enough for the Lawton High girls, who fell to defending state champion Norman High 70-38 in the regional opener at Southmoore on Saturday evening. That ended the Wolverines’ season, but they weren’t the only local team whose playoff dreams were dashed Saturday.
The Eisenhower girls fell to regional host and No. 2 seed El Reno, 55-24. In fact, outside of MacArthur, all local 5A teams were ousted in the first round of the regionals, with Altus and Duncan also losing.
Both the Cache girls and Cache boys lost to North Rock Creek, ending the seasons for both teams. Also in Class 4A, the Anadarko boys and girls lost close games at home in the regionals to Blanchard. Each ‘Darko team will get a chance Monday to keep their season alive, facing nearby rival Chickasha in the consolation bracket at Tuttle.
Both Marlow teams will play for regional crowns in Lone Grove on Tuesday, and both will face Jones. The Marlow girls outlasted rival Comanche 51-45 in a tense semifinal. Meanwhile, the boys team held host Lone Grove to just 25 points. They’ll face Jones, who outlasted Frederick in a barnburner of a semifinal, 99-91.
Classes A and B are in the Area round, where the Temple girls and Big Pasture boys survived and advanced. Meanwhile, the Indiahoma boys and Fort Cobb-Broxton girls saw their seasons end.
