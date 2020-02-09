ENID — Hearing some of the phrases used by Lawton High girls coach Amanda Zagoske after her team’s game against Enid, one would be forgiven for believing she was referring to a win.
“It was good basketball, all-around,” Zagoske said. “It was awesome, there were smiles all around, girls were communicating. It was a lot of fun.”
Despite the positive language, the Wolverines came up just short. Down 3, the Wolverines’ last-second shot attempt fell short, handing the game to the Pacers, 50-47.
Although Zagoske was referring to a game her team lost, it was a far cry from many of the defeats her team has suffered this season. Playing against an Enid crew who had beaten LHS by 22 just before New Year’s, the Wolverines came out with a different mindset on Saturday, and it showed, as the red and white carried a 28-25 lead into halftime.
“The whole first half, they played a 2-3 zone, we were able to use some dribble-drive attack,” Zagoske said. “But credit them, they switched to man in the second half and we struggled.”
With many of their losses having been by wider margins, the Wolverines were in somewhat unfamiliar territory on Saturday, Zagoske said.
“We haven’t been in a close game, down to the wire. I think we got a little nervous; we haven’t been in a close game that late before so it was kind of new for some of the girls,” Zagoske said.
The game was played less than 24 hours a 42-point loss at MacArthur. And despite the losses and margin of defeat, Zagoske has seen vast improvement from her players.
“It does great things for morale,” she said. “Despite the score, we’ve seen some things really begin to come together, so games like this are great for us.”
Lawton High doesn’t play again until Friday at Eisenhower.