For the first time this season, Lawton High’s girls basketball team tasted victory, and did so in emphatic style.
The Lady Wolverines got contributions from all over in a 66-18 win over the OKC Knights. Afterward, the Lawton High boys also took care of business in a 96-49 win.
Fisher leads way, LHS gets 1st win
Dalena Fisher had already made a name for herself, being the leading scorer each of her first three seasons with the Wolverines. But she only scored 10 in the season opener and had only scored 10 through the first three quarters of Friday’s loss to Putnam City. But the senior finished that game with a flourish (scoring 16 points in the final frame), and carried that momentum into Monday, leading the way with 20 points.
One issue has been getting Fisher consistent scoring help. On Monday, five other LHS players made at least three baskets. TeTe Crayton finished with 10 points, while Liz Omusinde had 9, and Liyah Duggins 8.
“We didn’t play scared tonight,” head coach Ron Booth said. “I don’t know what the deal was in the first two games. Tonight, we had some spurts where we didn’t play as crisp as we could have, but we played through it, we persevered. You kind of need games like this every once in a while, especially once you’ve gotten off to the kind of start we did.”
The Wolverines (1-2) now go to the annual Southern Oklahoma Invitational in Duncan, where they draw Cache in the opening round.
“Cache is perennially going to be a good team,” Booth said. “They’re going to move the ball, they’re going to swing the ball, they’re going to toss it into the post, and look for the three. We just have to buckle down on defense.”
Hardy leads balanced LHS attack
Devarius Hardy scored 25 points in the Wolverines’ lopsided win over the OKC Knights, but he was far from the only LHS player to do his share in the scoring department.
Devin Simpson had 17 points, while Tyron Amacker and Jermiah Barnes each had 12. Keyshawn McDaniel gave the Wolverines five scorers in double-figures.
The Wolverines (2-1) head to Texas this week for the Union Square Bulldog Classic in Burkburnett. In the round-robin first stage, Lawton High will face three Texas schools in Highland Park, Canyon Randall and Wichita Falls Rider.