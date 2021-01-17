After his team suffered a disheartening loss to rival Eisenhower on Friday night, Lawton High girls basketball coach Ron Booth had simple instructions to his players, knowing they had less than 20 hours to get ready for another game Saturday.
“I told them, ‘Go home, get some sleep, take some Ibuprofen, get ready to go win tomorrow,’” Booth said.
The Lady Wolverines took the advice and looked fresh as could be in a 91-28 demolition of Star Spencer at Wolverine Gym.
Afterward, the Lawton High boys, fresh off an emotional win over Eisenhower on Friday night, couldn’t quite take advantage of opportunities early against the No. 8 team in Class 3A in a 74-60 loss to the Bobcats.
Lawton High girls ‘stay positive’, roll to victory
Dalena Fisher might not be a senior, but given her demeanor, ability and varsity experience, she might as well be. And she took it upon herself to make sure spirits remained high on Saturday despite Friday night’s 56-30 loss.
“Yesterday, we were just trying to stay positive after the loss. We had better (against Eisenhower) than in previous years,” Fisher said. “Today, I was just like, ‘Let’s just stay positive. I’m going to keep motivating (her teammates) to keep giving 100 percent.’”
The junior has led the team in scoring each of her seasons at LHS and this season is no different. She poured in 32 on Saturday, and although the Wolverines’ star can appear like a one-woman show at times, her selfless attitude not only makes her a true leader, it helped inspire teammates to get involved on Saturday. Three other players scored in double figures, including Liz Omusinde, who had a career-high 13 points. Nina Perry had 17 points, while TeTe Crayton had 12 and Kasie Lee pitched in 8.
Not only was it Booth’s first home win as LHS head coach, but it was the first non-tournament win for the program since February 2018.
“These girls have been on that side of it, they know how it feels,” Booth said. “It’s good for them to be on the winning side of it. They’ve never scored 90 in their careers. So for them to go out and do that, I’m so happy for them.
They do work so hard, and to see it come to fruition is outstanding. I don’t care who it’s against, if you score 90, it’s a good night.”
Lawton High (3-6) faces a much stiffer test in Choctaw at home on Tuesday.
Lawton High boys can’t keep up with Bobcats
Lawton High held a lead in the first quarter, but missed baskets, missed free throws and turnovers spoiled the Wolverines’ upset bid. And despite another nice scoring performance by Devin Simpson with 15, the hosts simply didn’t have enough juice in the second half.
Lawton High (2-6) hosts Choctaw on Tuesday.