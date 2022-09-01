Cross-town matchup

One of the critical matchups Friday in the Eisenhower-MacArthur will be whether or not the Eagles will be able to get pressure on Mac’s veteran quarterback Gage Graham, shown rolling out of trouble in last year’s game.

 Steve Miller/staff

For most area football coaches it has been a matter of pulling up on the reins to try and keep the excitement from being a distraction during the few Week Zero games but now it’s time to let the players do their thing and we have some dandy games on the busy schedule.

It all begins tonight when Duncan visits Cameron Stadium to face Lawton High School in the most recent game in this series that has been revived in recent years.

