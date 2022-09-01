For most area football coaches it has been a matter of pulling up on the reins to try and keep the excitement from being a distraction during the few Week Zero games but now it’s time to let the players do their thing and we have some dandy games on the busy schedule.
It all begins tonight when Duncan visits Cameron Stadium to face Lawton High School in the most recent game in this series that has been revived in recent years.
Friday the pace really quickens highlighted by Eisenhower against MacArthur, Elgin at Anadarko and Rush Springs at Apache.
Let’s start with the Duncan-LHS game where the Demons will be underdogs but with explosive quarterback Chris Kouts, the Wolverines better do a good job of tackling since the Demon junior is very mobile and at 6-3, 190, he’s tough to bring down even when you make contact.
The difference in this game seems to rest with the LHS offense and with a healthy Tyrone Amacker in the backfield we see the Wolverines getting the win: Lawton 27, Duncan 13.
So, the plan this season is to include the three Lawton schools as well as Cache and Elgin, however, but not pick any of the games involving two of those five teams. Social media has become a dark place at times and our goal is to talk about those games and offer some thoughts on them but not make a pick and offer up added bulletin board material.
This marks the first intracity game for first-year Ike coach Javon Harris and after watching the Eagles practice Wednesday, this writer likes what he sees from the new head coach. Yes, the Javon Harris fan club is starting to grow and in addition to this writer there is another member, Mac coach Brett Manning.
“Javon was a model player, student and person when he was playing for Mac,” the veteran coach said. “Everything he did was toward helping his team. I think he’s going to make a great head coach.”
One of the interesting subplots will be just how much pressure can the Ike defense put on Mac quarterback Gage Graham, a smart senior with plenty of experience in big games.
Ike has guys like Kingston Tito and Jermaine Veu as the big names on the defensive unit but for the Eagles to pull off an upset, or at least make it close until the end, the Ike secondary is going to have to stick with some good Mac receivers. Plus the Highlanders are known to throw the wheel route to a bevy of proven backs and that is another challenge for the Ike defense.
While that matchup is going to be important, the Ike offense can sure aid its defense by maintaining possession and not having too many 3-and-outs or turnovers.
Regardless of which team wins, fans who show up will get to see some good athletes and we expect some great prep football action.
OK, now we can get on with the rest of this week’s picks and remember the home teams are in all capital letters. And hopefully we might even built on a respectable 8-2 record on Week Zero.
Cache 24, ALTUS 15--The Bulldogs took it on the chin last week against 3A’s No. 1 team, Tuttle, but there were some positive signs from the Bulldogs as they got more and more reps. As we’ve said before, the key for Cache is gaining more offensive consistency to give that defensive front a break as often as possible. That was clearly an issue last week and you can bet Coach Faron Griffin and his staff worked hard on conditioning and developing depth up front this week.
Elgin 26, ANADARKO 22--Not sure what might happen in this game at Warrior Stadium in Anadarko but the Warriors were unable to stop Lone Grove last week and Elgin has a stronger, more accurate Tres Lorah pulling the trigger this season and he seems ready for a breakout campaign.
CHICKASHA 14, Marlow 13--If all else fails turn to the old home-field edge. This writer has worked closely with new Chickasha coach Eric Gibson who I think is an excellent coach and last week’s 20-14 win over El Reno seems to be a positive sign. The Outlaws lost a host of talented players but they could sure surprise some people if those young pups step up and make some big plays. This could be a dandy.
FREDERICK 13, City View, Texas 12--Read the above explanation. We are still learning about the Bombers but I know there are some talented young athletes on the Frederick roster and if they grow up fast it will be a good season.
Comanche 28, MANGUM 14--Coach Casy Rowell has things going pretty well at Comanche and with a good group of veterans back from that 7-4 team last year, we see the Indians getting a nice road win Friday.
APACHE 14, Rush Springs 12--This marks the start of the Tanner Koons coaching era at Apache and having been around Coach Koons a couple of years ago when he was at Lawton High School, I could tell his dad Phil did a great job teaching him the game. But this will be a battle because Tim Beard is a great football coach as well and he will have the Redskins ready for this matchup.
Burns Flat 22, CARNEGIE 6--Carnegie has turned its program over to Coach Lace Crozan and he will have to work hard to build up his numbers and get the Wildcats ready for bigger and better things after an 0-10 record last season.
Walters 20, HEALDTON 12--The Blue Devils had a solid outing last week, beating Konawa 34-14, and while we have no idea how good Konawa is this season, that’s good offensive production regardless.
TIPTON 32, Alex 13--The Longhorns have had some good teams in recent years but Travis White and the Tigers have some solid returning starters who should only get better with more reps early in the season.
Maysville 20, MT. VIEW-GOTEBO 18--The Tigers lost a great group of seniors standouts last season and while there is some talent back on the roster, Maysville hung 50 on Bray-Doyle last week and while that might not mean much, it does mean that the Tigers will have to play well to stay in this eight-man matchup.
SNYDER 26, Hinton 14--Not sure about these two teams but when all else fails, the old left hip and sciatica say go with the home team.
Cyril 32, SEILING 30--Just a hunch because we’ve had some really good area teams go to Seiling and come home with their tails dragging. Cyril beat a good Corn Bible Academy team last week and we just feel good about Trevor Knight and his Pirates.
Central High 38, BRAY-DOYLE 8--Bronchos seem to have things already working fairly well and the Donkeys are not ready for this challenge just yet.
EMPIRE 28, Pauls Valley JV 22--This is being played tonight at Empire and we don’t see the Bulldogs losing this one at home.
Last week’s record: 8-2.