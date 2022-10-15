Tightrope

Lawton High School runningback Nate Jones tries to pull away from a Deer Creek-Edmond defender during the first half of Friday's game at Cameron Stadium. The Wolverines struggled offensively in the early going and wound up losing to the Antlers, 38-14.

 Photo by Steve Miller

On Friday night at Cameron Stadium Lawton High fell short in an important district matchup against a tough Deer Creek-Edmond team in a game that featured a thrilling first half filled with plenty of scoring and explosive plays and a slow methodical blow out of a second half.

The first quarter got off to a slow start as both teams were trying to get a feel for what kind of game this was going to be. Both team's first drives on offense fizzled out to nothing of note until three minutes in the first when a punt from the Wolverines was returned for a 50 yard Antlers touchdown by Brady Brewer. An unsuccessful attempt at the point after gave the Antlers a 6-0 lead.