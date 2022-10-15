On Friday night at Cameron Stadium Lawton High fell short in an important district matchup against a tough Deer Creek-Edmond team in a game that featured a thrilling first half filled with plenty of scoring and explosive plays and a slow methodical blow out of a second half.
The first quarter got off to a slow start as both teams were trying to get a feel for what kind of game this was going to be. Both team's first drives on offense fizzled out to nothing of note until three minutes in the first when a punt from the Wolverines was returned for a 50 yard Antlers touchdown by Brady Brewer. An unsuccessful attempt at the point after gave the Antlers a 6-0 lead.
Lawton High struggled to get anything going on its first couple drives of the game, giving Deer Creek the opportunity to swiftly score a second touchdown, this time an 18-yard run from Deontaye Wilson. This was followed up by Colton Neal securing a catch through a tight window to give them the two-point attempt and a14-0 lead to finish the first.
Early on in the second quarter the frustrations would continue to bubble over for the Lawton High offense as quarterback Davarius Hardy struggled against some very stout coverage from the Deer Creek secondary. The Wolverines would give up a big turnover on downs but was able to put up a pivotal three and out on defense giving Hardy and the offense the ball back. Hardy's troubles would not last all night as he launched a beautiful pass to the corner of the end zone and found Tyron Amacker who made an equally beautiful catch through a pass interference penalty for the 28 yard dime giving the Wolverines their first points of the night.
Deer Creek would not be outdone on this night though as they quickly answered the Wolverines incredible touchdown pass with one of their own when Mason Smith made a miraculous diving catch into the end zone for 23 yards widening the Antlers lead to 21-7
Lawton High's defense would once again come through in the clutch forcing another three and out for the Deer Creek offense and giving Hardy the chance to score with two minutes left before half.
The Wolverines offense was able to ride to the challenge as Hardy led his squad down the field for a expertly crafted two minute drill that ended with a screen pass that Amacker took for a 38 yard score giving both him and Hardy two touchdowns in the first half and making it a 21-14 ball game heading into the locker rooms.
The third quarter brought on a drastic shift in momentum as what seemed to be a nail biter of a contest quickly got out of hand for Lawton High.
Deer Creek wasted no time coming back from half time getting the ball on the opening kickoff and taking it downfield for a three minute 68 yard drive that ended with a 26 yard touchdown pass from Grady Adamson to a wide open Bryson Rouse in the middle of the field.
Lawton High’s first half offensive woes reared their ugly head once again as their first few drives of the second half ended in three and out.
Deer Creek would not stop rolling on offense as their next drive resulted in yet another touchdown pass set up by a Wolverines personal foul in the red zone this time Adamson finding tight end Jake Sullivan for a 10 yard score giving the Antlers a 35-14 lead.
Lawton High came back with an opportunity to get something done on offense but ultimately floundered deep in Deer Creek territory as Hardy threw up a 50/50 ball to Amacker that did not go his way, getting picked off by Teddy Amorosi.
The Lawton High defense did come back with some toughness on the next drive holding the Antlers to no gain and a third and goal stop forcing Deer Creek to bring on Adrian Arambula for the 20 yard field goal stretching the lead to 38-14 early in the fourth.
After a few more failed offensive drives from Lawton High and some clock work from Deer Creek brought this game to an end.
Deer Creek was able to run up 17 unanswered points in the second half while also shutting out the usually explosive Wolverines offense. After the game Wolverines Head Coach Ryan Breeze spoke on how his team who is now sitting at 5-2 can put the frustrations behind them and recover to push themselves forward into a playoff spot.
“We can’t get frustrated like that when things don’t go our way.” Breeze said. “That’s not how we do things, but we'll find a way to fix it and come back and we need to, now that we got our two biggest games back to back, Deer Creek and then Choctaw.”