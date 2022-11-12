On Friday night at Cameron Stadium the Lawton High Wolverines suffered a heartbreaking overtime loss to the Bartlesville Bruins 36-30 in the first round of playoffs.
The Wolverines started off the game the best way possible as Tyron Amacker took the opening kickoff 80 yards to the house for a quick touchdown in the opening seconds.
Bartlesville struggled to maintain any offensive push, missing an early field goal try that led to a field goal back to Lawton High giving the Wolverines a 9-0 lead early.
On the following kickoff Zane Nelson scooped up the muffed catch and recovered a big fumble for the Wolverines, setting them up with great field position.
Lawton High capitalized on the turnover, driving down the field with purpose and capping off the drive with a beautiful back shoulder fade from quarterback Devarius Hardy to the corner of the end zone for Amacker who made the leaping grab for the score and the 16-0 Wolverines lead at the end of the first quarter.
To start the Second quarter the Bruins fired back at Lawton with a trick WR throw to the quarterback Nate Neal for the 15 yard score. A successful two point conversion put the Bruins on the board for the first time 16-8.
With less than left in the second quarter the Bruins once again turned the momentum around in their favor by ripping the ball away from Hardy on a huge strip sack in the reds zone. This would lead to a pivotal three yard rushing touchdown this time from Austin Zink and another two point conversion gave us a 16-16 tie going into the locker rooms for half.
Both teams held themselves back in the first half, and allowed Costly penalties to pile up for the two sides. Bartlesville however would come out with the upper hand in the second half taking a long drive the length of the field and culminating with a two-yard rushing score from P.J. Wallace to give the Bruins their first lead of the night.
Lawton High was not given much of a chance to answer as they had to begin their next drive at their own eight yard line but Amacker would make his presence known once again breaking away for an astounding 92 yard run for a huge Wolverine touchdown to tie up the game.
The Bruins would not be outdone, swinging back at Lawton High with a 23 yard dart to the corner of the end zone as Neal found Zink for the well placed pass.
The Wolverines refused to stay down coming back with a long methodical drive that ended in a 10 yard touchdown reception for Frank Rowe to tie up the game as the third quarter ended.
The final quarter of this game brought on much more defense then the first three as both teams Lawton attempted a long field goal but ultimately came up empty. The next drive for the Bruins carried the same result.
With less than two to go the Wolverines had an opportunity with the ball. Hardy was able to find Amacker for a big pass downfield for 55 yards to put them inside the 20. The Lawton offense would stall brining on the kicking team to try a 25 yarder that was labeled a miss, a call that would not only prove to be widely controversial but also send the game into a 30-30 overtime.
The Bruins struck first on the first play of the extra period when Wallace went 10 yards for a quick rushing score. A failed extra point made it 36-30 as LHS had a prime opportunity to end the game.
The Lawton High offense came out a gave it their all but ultimately the Bartlesville defense was too much to handle as the Bruins held on to hand Lawton High the heartbreaking loss and end the Wolverines season 36-30.
After the game Head Coach Ryan Breeze discussed how he admires how hard his team fought in this game and how he plans on motivating these players after such a crushing defeat.
"Those guys had a really good year," Breeze said. "They got us back in the playoffs and it's a really frustrating way for it to end but I'm really proud of the how hard they fought and the way they played tonight."