It was shaping up to be one of the closest city softball games in some time, but history won’t reflect that Tuesday’s Eisenhower-Lawton High softball game even happened.
Or, at least, it won’t show that either team won.
At about 6:25 p.m., with one out and no runners in top of the third inning and the score tied at 1, umpires called players off the field at Lawton High School due to the threat of lightning. With the possibility of waiting the required 30 minutes to see what the weather did, the two coaches instead opted to call the game, with the forecast showing storms on the horizon. Of course, the storms eventually came, as did the torrential rain.
But prior to that, there was on-field excitement. Down 1-0 in the bottom of the first, Lawton High had two runners on with 2 outs. A double steal sent Alyssa Morgan to third, where the throw from the catcher soared into the outfield Morgan scored, but Kasie Lee was thrown out trying to get to third.
LHS later had the bases loaded in the 2nd, but a strike out and a ground out thwarted the rally.