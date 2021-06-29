Following difficult 2021 basketball seasons, Lawton High and Eisenhower were both in search of new head coaches.
They didn’t need to look far.
Both schools promoted assistants from last year’s staff, with Lawton High making Cole Lehr head coach, while Eisenhower made assistant coach and former Eagles standout Jamey Woods head coach.
Woods was a member of Ike’s 2015 state championship team as a senior before playing at East Central University in Ada. Woods then became an assistant under Daryl Collins. When Collins resigned in May, Woods was recommended to be his replacement.
“I was pretty excited about it,” Woods said. “That was my whole end goal was to be head coach there anyway, so I was excited.”
Still in his mid-20s, Woods is only a few years removed from being in the same position as the players he coaches.
“The main thing is the relationship with the players,” Woods said. “I built a pretty good bond with them last year and I hope to carry that this season.”
Lehr was a 2016 graduate of Cache High School and went on to play two seasons at Cameron. He became an assistant under Eric Wiley at Lawton High last season. After Wiley retired, Lehr was officially promoted to head coach.