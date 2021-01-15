For the second time this week, the Great Plains Coliseum becomes the battlegrounds for a city rivalry. The Lawton High and Eisenhower basketball teams will meet at the Coliseum tonight for the intracity clash of former 6A foes. Games start at 6 p.m. (girls) and 8 p.m. (boys). Streaming is available on Oklahoma Sports Network.
Eisenhower’s first rivalry matchup of the week didn’t go as planned for the folks on the west side, getting swept by MacArthur on Tuesday.
The Ike girls (3-7) are still No. 14 in the Class 5A rankings and are proving to have various weapons who can score on any given night, whether it be senior post Mikaela Hall, her sister Mariah or guard Olivia Choney.
Meanwhile, the LHS girls (2-5) are once again led by Dalena Fisher, one of the leading scorers in the area.
Lawton High boys (1-6) have plenty of new faces compared to last year. It will be the first time the Wolverines are facing former teammate Jamel Graves, who transferred to Eisenhower at the end of last school year. The Eisenhower boys rely heavily on Graves, but also have quick guards who can push the pace.