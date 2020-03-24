The Lawton High and Eisenhower basketball teams each had players named to the Oklahoma Big 10 All-Conference teams, which were announced Monday.
Lawton High senior Ashawnti Hunter was named to the boys second team, giving Hunter the distinction of being named all-conference all four years he was at LHS. Despite missing time throughout the season, the 6’7 was still a critical part of the Wolverines’ historic 21-5 season which finished just one step short of the state tournament.
The Eisenhower girls qualified for the Class 5A state tournament, thanks in large part to efforts by junior Mikaela Hall, who was named second-team all-conference. Fellow Eagles Anjoley Clayton, Ky’lan Seaton, Kelvianna Sanders and Mariah Hall were named honorable mention.
Lawton High’s Dalena Fisher was named third-team all-conference after a stellar sophomore campaign in which she averaged nearly 20 points per game.
Bridges records 12th hole-in-one
Ken Bridges registered the 12th hole-in-one of his career back on Friday, March 6, at Lawton Country Club.
Bridges aced the 5th hole, using a 7-iron to cover the 120 yards.
Witnesses were Jerry Wilson, Harold Beaty and Ernie Sheppard.