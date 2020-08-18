DEL CITY — The Lawton High volleyball team got its first win of the season on Monday, beating Del City in four sets. This came after LHS had dropped its first seven games of the season, including all five in the Sandite Invitational in Sand Springs this past weekend.
The victory was especially sweet considering the Wolverines dropped the first set, 19-25. Behind strong serving, including multiple aces from Makayla Hernandez, LHS was able to take the next two sets, 25-15 and 25-16.
The breakout star was freshman Yuniah Omusinde, who played at outside hitter, had what coach Carla Neininger called “some strong hits” that helped contribute to the Wolverines’ comeback.
After taking two sets fairly comfortably, the fourth set proved trickier. After losing a set against MacArthur last week in which they held an 8-point lead and later, set point, the script appeared similar this time. However, thanks to some key kills from Hernandez and Breanna Murphy, the Wolverines closed out Del City, 26-24, to win the set and the match.
The Wolverines (1-7) prepare for another group of Eagles, as they host city rival Eisenhower tonight at 6 p.m. With repairs being done to Wolverine Gym, the game will be held at Central Middle School.