Lawton High played three baseball games against city rivals over a two-day span and wound up dropping all three.
The Wolverines (8-22) fell to Eisenhower in both games of a Friday doubleheader, 17-1 and 12-4. Then, in a chilly early-afternoon affair against MacArthur on Saturday, the Highlanders could only muster 2 hits against the Highlanders in a 15-0 game that ended after 4 innings due to the mercy rule.
Eisenhower 17, Lawton High 1
Eisenhower scored 8 runs in the top of the 1st inning and simply never looked back, racking up 16 hits on the day. A trio of seniors led the way at the plate for Ike. Justin Strickland going 4 for 4, with 4 runs, 4 RBIs and 2 triples. Caiden Smalls had a triple and drove in three runs while fellow seniors Will Trachte drove home 2 RBIs and scored three times.
Andre Amentine was 3 for 4, A.J. ElKouri was 2 for 3 and Rashaud Hurt scored 3 runs in the 9 hole spot.
Clayton Beckmann had the only hit for the Wolverines, swatting a solo homer to left in the second.
Eisenhower 12, Lawton High 4
The Eagles scored in each inning, beginning with four in the first.
Strickland led the way again with a 3-for-5 day with 3 runs and an RBI. Will Trachte scored four times while younger brother Charlie Trachte had 3 RBIs. Meanwhile, Strickland was the winning pitcher.
For Lawton High, Luis Gonzales was 2 for 3, Antonio Garrison was 2 for 3 with a run and Jose Reyes had an RBI.
Eisenhower (11-16, 3-6 in District 5A-2) hosts the first game of a two-game set with district foe Ardmore on Monday. Ike currently sits on the outside looking in of the playoff picture, sixth in the district standings, but with two games against Altus and a game against MacArthur (both of whom are ahead of the Eagles in the standings currently) left on the schedule.
MacArthur 15, Lawton High 0
Seven errors and seven walks allowed by the Wolverines made it difficult to keep Mac runners off the base paths.
After being held scoreless in the first, MacArthur put up 3 runs in the 2nd before really ripping the lid open.
Carlton Clark came up to the plate in the 3rd with the bases loaded and no outs and proceeded to double home all three baserunners, giving Mac a 6-0 lead. In the 4th, Julian Love doubled home a run and the next batter, Boux DeLong, doubled home Love. Evan Wiley drove home DeLong with a single before crossing home plate himself on an error after Kage Zeller’s double.
Clark, Love, Zeller and DeLong all had doubles, while Love, DeLong and Caden Burk had multiple hits each. Conner Clark earned the win.
MacArthur (13-13, 5-4 in District 5A-2) has a crucial two-game series with district leaders Duncan on Monday and Tuesday. Lawton High (8-21, 2-6 in District 6A-2) begins a two-game series with Norman North on Monday.