Lawton High’s volleyball team appeared to hit a wall a week-and-a-half ago, losing 8 of 9 games, culminating in four straight-set losses at the Mustang Tournament.
But in recent games, they’ve looked more like the team coach Carla Neininger knew they were capable of being.
The Wolverines won their third match in a row and rendered home-court advantage meaningless by going to Eisenhower and topping the Eagles in straight sets to sweep the season series.
Lawton High got off to a hot start in the first set, building a 15-8 lead. Middle hitter Liz Omusinde had several kills to extend the lead. And despite the best attempts from Ike’s KK Sanders and Olivia Choney, each of whom had point-saving diving hits, the Wolverines were too fluid offensively for the hosts.
“The girls were really good about getting to the ball and communicating with each other,” Neininger said. “It’s late in the season, but you’re still glad to see them play that way, no matter when it is.”
Among the leaders in the communication department was libero Makayla Hernandez. Hernandez has been a catalyst for the team all season with her play, which earned her all-tournament honors at tournaments in Mustang and Sand Springs. But it’s her intangibles that are impressing her coach each night.
“She’s a good team leader, she’s very loud with her voice but she’s also very good with her passes,” Neininger said.
After taking the first set, the Wolverines jumped out to a 16-5 lead in the second set, before taking it 25-12. With consistent play from Pixie Parker, Ruby Granados, Janet Elridge and Aliza Vargas, the Wolverines eventually coasted to a win in the third set as well.
Neininger, who is in her fourth year as head coach, came to Lawton-Fort Sill because of her husband’s military service. She doesn’t know when they’ll get the call to be re-stationed, and that saddens her, especially because she’ll return all but two players next year. But no matter the future, she knows they’re presently playing like a contender.
“Building this team over four years, it’s been awesome,” Neininger said. “These girls have improved so much.”
Lawton High faces their other local rival Thursday when they play at MacArthur.