Deer Creek 67, Lawton High 20
Rushing (Att.-Yds);28-182;34-117
Passes (C-A-I);5-17-1;11-21-1
Pass yds;86;116
Punts-avg;36.9;47
Fmbls (total-lost);0-0;0-0
Pens-yards;3-20;2-10
Deer;7;14;33;13;—;67
LHS;0;7;0;13;—;20
How they scored:
DCHS - Michael Holley 21 catch (Grayson Miller kick) 10:11 1Q
DCHS - Miller 19 field goal 9:23 2Q
DCHS - Miller 34 field goal 8:47 2Q
DCHS - Bryson Rouse 29 pass from Brent Pense (two-point conversion GOOD) 6:34 2Q
LHS - Devarius Hardy 1 rush (Joseph Kim kick) 2:33 2Q
DCHS - Miller 21 field goal 10:32 3Q
DCHS - Mason Miller 7 run (Miller kick) 8:45 3Q
DCHS - Connor Hamilton 45 punt return (Miller kick) 6:51 3Q
DCHS - safety 5:43 3Q
DCHS - Mason Miller 11 run (Miller kick) 4:25 3Q
DCHS - Connor Hamilton 43 punt return (Miller kick) 2:41 3Q
LHS - Kobe Nichols 22 pass from Hardy (two-point conversion NO GOOD) 10:34 4Q
LHS - Nathen Jones 15 run (Kim kick) 7:34 4Q
DCHS - Jacob Davis 5 run (two point no good) 1:34 4Q
Individual statistics
RUSHING: Deer Creek — Wilson 14-107; Mason Miller 14-65 (2TDs); Pense 2-10. Lawton High — Amacker 24-73; Nathen Jones 5-30 (TD); Hardy 6-14.
PASSING: Deer Creek — Pense 6-17-1-86 (2 TDs). Lawton High — Hardy 13-21-1-111.
RECEIVING: Deer Creek — Rouse 3-45 (TD); Holley 1-21 (TD); Miller 1-13; Jones 1-6. Lawton High — Nichols 3-29; Vasisagote 1-30; Eastwood 1-11; Amacker 3-15; Simpson 3-14; Rowe 2-12.