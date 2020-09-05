DUNCAN — To the normal football fan, Lawton High School’s one-back offense might seem like it would be easy to stop, and at times, Duncan did slow down the LHS ground game Friday night in the season opener for both teams at Halliburton Stadium.
In fact, the feature back this year for LHS – Christian Houston – had 78 yards on his first 19 carries. But on that 20th attempt, he ran a simple dive, cut outside and used his speed to complete a dandy 61-yard touchdown run to put the finishing touches on the Wolverines' 39-12 victory.
“It was just a simple 44 outside and the line just gave me some good blocks and I was able to get outside on them,” the senior back said after the contest. “We all get along and we have fun playing the game, and tonight, the guys really helped me out.”
But this was far from a one-man show. Quarterback Donovan Dorsey drilled 7 of 14 passes for 141 yards and one touchdown, while wide receiver Devin Simpson threw a touchdown to Jerrion Bradford on a reverse pass.
That reverse pass came at a critical time in the game, as the Demons had just put together a scoring drive to cut the Lawton High lead to 24-12 with 6:59 left in the third quarter.
The Wolverines got a 22-yard kickoff return by Caeleb Fuller and went to work. Simpson started the drive running a reverse and gaining 31 yards despite initially fumbling the ball.
Four plays later, on a 3rd-and-20, Simpson raced across the formation on the reverse, stopped right in front of the Duncan bench and let a perfect pass find the target.
“That’s pretty funny because we ran that play plenty in practice this week and it never worked,” LHS head coach Ryan Breeze said. “Go figure, but the guys made it work tonight when it counted.”
And to demoralize the Demons even more, LHS ran the swinging gate PAT with Dorsey firing a bullet to Albert Baker for the two-point PAT.
While he was happy with the overall outcome, Coach Breeze saw some things that need to be corrected before the Wolverines battle MacArthur next week. Mac outlasted Eisenhower 55-34 Friday in the opener for both those city teams.
“I was pretty pleased with the offense but I felt we left some points out there,” the coach said. “Our defense also did a pretty good job because Duncan’s quarterback (Tate Wilkins) and their back (Desmond Pettit) are both talented players. We knew that going into the game.
“We gave up some yards (143 yards on the ground and 97 in the air) but we kept them out of the end zone on some key drives. The great thing we have going for us this is a fun bunch to coach. They all want to learn and they all stay focused in practice and strive to improve every day.”
One of the places where the Wolverines left points on the field was when Dorsey mishandled the snap on a 2nd-and-goal from the Duncan 5-yard-line early in the game.
The Demons were able to earn one first down but faced a fourth-and-10 at their 18, forcing a punt. But Lawton High’s Drelan Swanson came rushing hard and smothered the punt and it bounced all the way out of the end zone for a safety and an early 2-0 LHS lead.
Breeze wasted no time giving Dorsey the chance to go deep and the senior’s pass hit Esariuan Gilmore-Kelly in stride and he raced in for the 42-yard touchdown pass. Joseph Kim added the PAT and the Wolverines appeared on their way to the victory.
Duncan did respond with an 11-play touchdown drive that was capped by a 13-yard touchdown pass from Wilkins at the 9:10 mark of the second quarter.
From there, though, LHS produced points on its next two possessions with Houston scoring from two yards out at the 3:53 mark of the second quarter, while Dorsey capped a 55-yard drive with a two-yard TD run where Houston helped by pushing his QB across the goal.
That came just 34 seconds before halftime and put LHS in command at 24-6 heading into the locker rooms.
Wilkins rushed for 88 yards on 22 carries but he had a pair of passes intercepted in the second half to stop Duncan drives. Pettit was close behind with 86 yards on 16 carries.