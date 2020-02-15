With players decked out in pink warm-up shirts, socks and even shoes in recognition of both breast cancer awareness and a Valentine’s Day tie-in, a large crowd packed the Eagles’ Nest for Senior Night on Friday. And while a senior guard for Eisenhower stole the show in the girls game, it was a trio of seniors from Lawton High who made the difference in the boys contest.
Anjoley Clayton scored 20 points for the Eisenhower girls, who cruised to an 83-41 win over Lawton High. And in a rematch of a 105-54 blowout win from January, the LHS boys had slightly more trouble shaking the Eagles on Friday. But behind strong efforts from seniors Laquon Williams, Jaylen Swift and Eric Wiley Jr., the Wolverines were able to pull away in the second half for a 72-49 victory.
Lawton High prevails in much tougher rematch
The first time Lawton High and Eisenhower faced off, Lawton High broke the century mark. On Friday, the Wolverines only led by eight at halftime and had trouble putting the Eagles away.
The Wolverines started the game by proving why they are the No. 4 team in Class 6A by starting out on a 14-2 run, with sophomore post Jamel Graves contributing six points. But Ike continued to attack the basket, and Graves picked up his second personal foul with just under two minutes left in the first quarter.
And once Graves was tacked with his third personal with two-and-a-half minutes left in the first half with the Wolverines leading by just six, there was a sense of uneasiness among the red and white contingent. And despite holding an eight-point lead at half, the Wolverines — and their coach — knew they were capable of much more.
“We came in too lax, and (Eisenhower) had a lot of energy,” Lawton High coach Eric Wiley said. “Then, we decided to live and die at the 3-point line. I think we attempted more 3’s in the first half than 2’s. We made some adjustments at halftime and it worked out at the end.”
Those adjustments included increased ball movement, something that was spurred on by a former Eagle, who showed ultimate courage during the game. Lawton High’s Jaylen Swift, who started his career at Eisenhower, only had four points on the game, but contributed four assists and kept several seemingly dead possessions alive with extra passes.
Swift’s night appeared over when he left the game with a dislocated finger, reaggravating an injury he had suffered earlier this season. But the senior returned and never missed a beat.
“He’s a big dog, he got out there and fought,” Wiley said.
Laquon Williams hit four 3-pointers on the night, and matched teammate Marty Perry for the game-high point total of 16. But perhaps no player on Lawton High elevated his game more than the coach’s son. With Graves in foul trouble and starting center Ashawnti Hunter still unavailable, Wiley cleaned up the glass and helped create second chances. Wiley finished with a double-double of 12 points and 12 rebounds. It was an opportunity his coach (and father) had predicted.
“I told him before the game, ‘You gotta be big tonight,’ and he proved it. He stepped his game up and that’s what I asked him to do,” Wiley said.
For Eisenhower, it was a loss, but a much more positive tone than the previous meeting with LHS. Much better ball security was a key reason for the closer score. Unfortunately for the Eagles, shots simply didn’t fall in the second half.
Senior Diego Toca finished with 15 points. Like Wiley and his son, Ike coach Wade Wallace’s bond with Toca goes beyond basketball.
“He’s a great kid. We actually adopted him two years ago,” Wallace said. “This is his first year playing organized basketball, so a lot of the concepts are a little hard for him to understand. But sometimes he has those nights where you can just give him the ball and get out of the way, and he can do some great things.”
Clayton leads romp for Ike girls.
Anjoley Clayton was on fire early for Eisenhower, and not just as it pertained to scoring. In the first half alone, the senior had four assists and three steals to go with her game-leading 15 points through two quarters. In her final game at the Eagles’ Nest, Clayton finished as the leading scorer with 20 points, as well as four assists and four steals.
“Pretty exciting to see her kind of go out with a bang,” Ike coach Daniel Wall said.
But as he has done his entire time at Ike, Wall made the night about all his seniors, not just the ones who play the most. That’s why it was especially meaningful for him to let Tyshae Lovelle have her moment. After tearing her ACL over the summer, Lovelle missed the entire season, unable to run or do much physical activity. But Friday night, she was introduced as a starter. And even if she was only on the floor for literally two seconds, it was something Wall insisted upon.
“For her to be able to get in there, go through the starting lineup, the introductions, that was special,” Wall said. “That was big for me and our coaching staff.”
Lawton High’s leading scorer, Dalena Fisher, didn’t convert a field goal until there were two minutes left in the first half. And while she didn’t have her best shooting performance from the floor, she went 8 of 10 from the free throw line and finished with 15 points.
The Wolverines were also without key contributors B.B. Johnson, Maja Cullers, Liz Omusinde and Nina Perry, among others. That meant several freshmen were forced to play. One such player was Bryn Barbiér, who was one of two Wolverines with six points, Jon Mackenzie Brown being the other.
Lawton High returns home to face Putnam City West on Tuesday, while Eisenhower’s next game is Tuesday at Putnam City North.