Just as they had three weeks prior, Eisenhower and Lawton High basketball fans populated the stands in the Great Plains Coliseum on Friday night.
And just like three weeks prior, each fan base went home having seen its teams go 1-1 on the night.
Just like before, the night started off with an Eisenhower runaway, as a well-balanced scoring output propelled the Ike girls to a 65-35 win and a season sweep of Lawton High. And after the LHS boys edged Ike in a close contest previously, the Wolverines harassed the Eagles defensively in the 2nd half, coasting to a 69-49 victory.
Behind balanced offense, Ike girls brush off LHS
The first contest between the two teams began with a first quarter which ended with the score 9-2 in favor of Eisenhower. Ike coach Daniel Wall admitted after that game that the slow start bothered him and that his team couldn't get into the habit of starting games like that.
Friday's start was seemingly even worse for the Eagles, with Dalena Fisher's 3-pointer just before the quarter buzzer allowing Lawton High to tie the game at 12 after one period. Wall attributed the close first quarter to defensive strategies implemented by Lawton High coach Ron Booth, who picked up on some Ike tendencies while watching film of how the Eagles used senior Mikaela Hall.
"We knew they liked to get the ball to their post (Hall) up top, so something I wanted us to do but wish we had done a better job at was we tried to (surround) her when she got the ball at the top of the key," Booth said. "We tried to rotate defenses to keep them off-balance, and that worked for a little while."
But Eisenhower found its rhythm in the second quarter, fueled by 10 points in the quarter by Kelvianna Sanders. Sanders finished the game with 15 points, making her Ike's leading scorer in each of the wins over Lawton High this season.
"I just love her to death. She really got going in that 2nd quarter and scored that basketball for us," Wall said.
But as has been Eisenhower's calling card for much of the season, it wasn't just one or two players who keyed the victory. Three players scored in double figures (Mikaela Hall with 12 and Olivia Choney with 10) while two more had 9 points apiece.
As for Lawton High, Fisher once again led the team in scoring with 16 points and Nina Perry again nearly registered a double-double in points and rebounds. But perhaps more importantly to Booth, the team continued to play hard long after the game had been decided. It's part of the program transformation the coach hoped to instill when he took the job.
"These girls have really bought in and they play hard every night, and that just makes you proud as a coach because they just never quit," Booth said.
Eisenhower (7-7) faces Ardmore on Tuesday, followed by a rivalry game with MacArthur on Thursday.
Lawton High (5-8) has a week to prepare for its first meeting of the season with MacArthur on Friday. The Wolverines were originally supposed to play at Star-Spencer on Saturday and host Bishop McGuinness on Tuesday, but both games have been cancelled.
Lawton High boys run past Ike in 2nd half
When the Lawton High boys beat Eisenhower back on Jan. 15, the Wolverines celebrated it something of a mild upset.
On Friday, they were no one’s underdog.
However, the Wolverines did fall behind 8 points in the first quarter at one point. But Eric Wiley's team — playing with their head coach on the sidelines for the first time since he was released from the hospital earlier in the week after having double pneumonia — fought back to tie the game by halftime. The Wolverines, and especially the seniors, were not about to let one last opportunity to beat their nearby rival slip past them. The 12th-grade trio of Javon Dean, Jayden Jackson and Donte Fisher combined for 39 of the Wolverines' 69 points.
"I think the seniors stepped up tonight because they know it's their last time playing against Ike," Wiley said. "We just came together. This year, with COVID and everything, we've been up-and-down. I missed games, players missed games. Tonight, it just seemed like we wanted it, especially in the second half."
It was in the middle of the second half where the tide turned for good. What had been a one- and two-possession game began to get out of Ike's control. A layup by Donte Fisher with 2:39 left in the third quarter extended the Lawton High lead to 45-36. Back-to-back Ike turnovers turned into Devarius Hardy lay-ins and before the Eagles knew what hit them, the deficit was 15 at the quarter's end. In all, Lawton High outscored their west-side adversaries 38-18 in the final two quarters.
Dean, the lone true holdover from last year's team, had 23 points, while Tyron Amacker had 17 and fellow sophomore Hardy had 12.
Eisenhower once again struggled with foul trouble for its 6'7 post Jamel Graves. The junior picked up his fourth personal with time to spare in the third quarter and fouled out with 11 points. Zaire Walton led the Eagles with 14 points.
"They out-played us and they out-hustled us," Eisenhower coach Daryl Collins said afterward.
Lawton High (3-8) visits Star-Spencer today, while Eisenhower (3-13) visits Noble on Monday.