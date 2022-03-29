FORT SILL — Finishing with a team score of 304, the Lawton High boys took home the trophy at the Highlander Invitational, hosted at Fort Sill Golf Course on Monday.
The Wolverines’ Zachary Siaca, a Cameron signee, finished second as an individual, shooting a 70, two strokes behind top individual Carter Ray of Walters and one stroke better than 3rd-place finisher and fellow Wolverine Dan Downey. Duncan’s Baylor Bostick finished fifth with a 73.
Lawton High also got a 77 from USAO signee Jaeden Ellis and an 86 from Terrell Buckley.
The Wolverines finished four points clear of Duncan, who was led by Bostick, with Caden Stevens, Jace Black and Kase Spivey also shooting in the 70s.
MacArthur’s best round was a 94 from Dillon Gabriel. Eisenhower’s top individual was James Lopez, who shot a 97. Marlow was led by Ty Scott’s 78 while Altus’ Gunnar Harmon shot a 78. Trace Thomason, Indiahoma’s lone representative, shot an 89.