It had been about a month-and-a-half since the boys and girls basketball teams from Lawton High went on the road to face Ponca City.
Saturday, the Wildcats traveled to Wolverine Gym for second leg, and the results of both games were eerily similar.
After leading by just two after one quarter, the No. 4 Lawton High boys proceeded to outscore Ponca City by 22 the rest of the way in a fairly routine 68-44 victory.
Meanwhile, the LHS girls fell behind by 16 to start the game and could never dig out of that hole in a 79-29 loss to the Lady Cats. The 24 points marked the same margin of victory the LHS boys beat Ponca by back in December, while the girls’ margin of defeat was only five points off from their previous loss.
Wolverines get win before demanding week
There are two categories where coach Eric Wiley said he his placing the most focus when talking to his Lawton High boys team: the Wolverines must improve their defensive help and they cannot get complacent. And despite a fairly comfortable win on Saturday, those two areas still gave Wiley cause for concern. On defense, the team allowed players like Luke Seals and Anthony Gazaway lanes to the basket. And after starting hot offensively, the Wolverines began settling for jumpers, and gave up a couple of baskets late in the first quarter that trimmed the lead to just two heading into the second frame. Despite three first-half 3-pointers each by Laquon Williams and Marty Perry, the team was still shooting too many 3-pointers for Wiley’s liking.
“I told them, ‘We’re shooting too many 3’s right now. We can’t just come down and shoot five 3’s in a row. If you see two 3’s missed in a row, next ball, go to the basket,’” Wiley said. “If it’s open, take the shot, but by all means, take the ball to the basket if you can.”
And the Wolverines began to do just that. Extra passes allowed for posts Ashawnti Hunter and Jamel Graves to get to basket and penetration allowed players like Jaylen Swift to get to the line. In total, the Wolverines shot 19 free throws, making 14.
Defensively, the Wolverines forced Ponca to shoot from distance, especially in the second half. Missed shots turned into de-facto outlet passes on fast breaks. Sep Reese had two steals, while Jaylen Swift had one as well. And even though the Wildcats were dealt a big blow when Seals went down with a lower leg injury in the second half, LHS was already in control by then.
Laquon Williams was the scoring leader with 16 points, making four 3-pointers. Hunter had 11 points as well as four rebounds and four assists. Williams also had 11 points, collecting five rebounds along the way.
The Wolverines (15-2) now prepare for a daunting week of games. On Tuesday, they return home for a meeting with No. 12 Putnam City North, a program that has made it to two consecutive Class 6A state championship games, losing the title and repeat bid to Booker T. Washington in 2019. On Friday, the Wolverines head just 4.5 miles down Gore Blvd. to face MacArthur, the No. 7 team in Class 5A. The teams faced off on Jan. 21, with LHS taking an 81-70 win. It’s the Highlanders’ only loss in its last 13 games. Lawton High must then get ready to face Enid the next day at home. And while three games in five days — two against state tournament teams from last season — may seem intimidating, Wiley said his team has shown it can handle tough competition in a short span of time by winning the John Nobles Tournament in Moore. The focus now must be on one game at a time, no matter how cliche it sounds.
“When we beat Midwest City, we had a letdown,” Wiley said, referring to his team’s home loss to Putnam City. “We beat Southmoore, so we’ve got to stay up. We can’t take any team for granted.”
LHS girls unable to catch up to Ponca
Lawton High coach Amanda Zagoske knew what Ponca would throw at her team. But as soon as that became clear, the Wildcats and coach Jody Fincher made adjustments. The Wolverines’ attempts at adjusting were less successful.
“We gameplanned for their 3-2 zone and I feel like we attacked it pretty well in the first quarter,” Zagoske said. Then they switched it up and went man, and we really struggled to get good looks after that.”
The Wolverines (3-14) also struggled to contain the Wildcats’ shooters, who collectively knocked down 10 3-balls. For Lawton High, Dalena Fisher finished with 11 points, while Leilani Jackson and BB Johnson each finished with five.
MacArthur boys use big 3rd quarter to top Ardmore
ARDMORE — After leading by just one point at halftime against Ardmore on Friday, the MacArthur boys erupted for 35 third-quarter points in 101-78 win over the Tigers.
Earl Moseby had 13 of his 23 points in the quarter, hitting three from beyond the 3-point line. Moseby, Arzhonte Dallas and Danquez Dawsey each scored more than 22 points in the offensive explosion.
Mac (13-5) now eagerly awaits its rematch with Lawton High, this time to be played at the Highlanders’ home gym.
The MacArthur girls were less lucky, falling to No. 3 Ardmore, 53-36.