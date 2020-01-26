MOORE — After beating the top team in Oklahoma, the Lawton High boys beat Sunrise Christian, the top team in Kansas, 47-38, to claim the John Nobles Classic championship in Moore on Saturday.
Marty Perry had 17 points and the Wolverines held Sunrise scoreless in the third quarter. The win capped a phenomenal three-day stretch in which LHS beat the top 3A and 6A teams in Oklahoma.
Mac girls dominate second half, win Shortgrass
ALTUS — The MacArthur girls outscored neighbor Cache 35-16 in the second half en route to a 55-42 win to claim the championship of the Clester Harrington Shortgrass Invitational at Altus on Saturday.
Tamera Thomas had 15 points and Azariah Jackson had 12 for the Highlanders.
“We settled offensively, we probably didn’t make them work hard enough defensively,” Cache coach Kerry White said. “The shots weren’t falling. We didn’t do a good enough job stopping them from getting to the hole.”
‘Darko girls cap dominant tourney run with title
PURCELL — The Anadarko girls had not lost a game since early December and didn’t stop on Saturday.
Kaylee Borden had 18 points and Lexi Foreman had 15 as the Warriors beat Sulphur 63-24 to claim the girls championship at the Heart of Oklahoma Tournament in Purcell.