MOORE — The Lawton High School baseball team bowed out of its regional tournament Wednesday night after the games were moved up a day due to incoming storms.
In Game 1 against Westmoore, the Wolverines struck out nine times and couldn’t generate much offense. JW DeSilver pitched a complete game and threw just 87 pitches in a 5-0 loss. Keegan Jendersek got on base twice.
In Game 2, LHS proved a tough out for Norman, recovering after giving up a first-inning run to the Tigers to shut them out the rest of the game. However, the Wolverines were once again unable to score, falling 1-0.
Lawton High finishes the season 5-31.