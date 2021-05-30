Anyone who grew up with a sibling (or two or three) can likely remember at least one moment of competition or rivalry. When the siblings participate in athletics, that competitive nature can often get ratcheted up a couple of notches, though they can often serve as mentors and sources of encouragement for one another.
As competitive as sibling rivalries can be, they pale in comparison to the current era of youth and adolescent travel sports. With scholarships and accolades up for grabs, it often seems like teenaged athletics has become more business than fun.
However, on Lawton’s west side, a set of tennis-playing triplets is not only competing at an extremely high level, they’re doing it together. And they’re only furthering a family legacy that began more than 30 years ago.
Hannah, Josh and Jacob Phelps, 17, just finished their junior years at Eisenhower and each enjoyed excellent seasons on the court. Each advanced to the Class 5A state tournament, and each won at least one match at the state tournament.
Hannah lost her first-round match in No. 2 singles, but won her first consolation-round match before bowing out in the next round. Meanwhile, Josh made the semifinals in boys No. 2 singles and finished fourth.
Jacob finished 2nd at No. 1 singles. No Eisenhower singles player on the boys’ side had ever made it that far.
In fact, the last time an Eisenhower male tennis player made it to the finals of a state tournament event would have been in 1989 when Colin Foster and Joel Phelps earned silver medals. And yes, Joel happens to be the brother of the triplets’ father, Justin.
According to their father, the triplets’ older sister Abby, a 2019 Ike grad, was the one who really set the standard at first, making it to state all four years. Abby picked up the sport in 2013, and Jacob decided to get more serious about the sport a year later, and Josh picked it up by 2015. While Josh split time between tennis and basketball, Jacob began playing more United States Tennis Association (USTA) tournaments and Oklahoma City and Tulsa, before his brother joined him.
“Watching Jacob play tournaments really toward the end of his middle school years, he’d go to tournaments and compete against really good kids from all over the state, so I could see his talent level then,” Justin said. “I thought he could be good as a freshman in #1 singles. Then Josh, after his freshman year, he really started to focus on tennis, and his growth in the sport has just gone leaps and bounds the past couple of years.”
Meanwhile, Hannah didn’t start to pick the sport up until about 5 years ago. It didn’t take her long to get the hang of it.
“I wanted to just play a sport in middle school, plus I saw (Josh and Jacob) playing) so I wanted to get involved too,” Hannah said.
After good freshman seasons, the teens saw their sophomore years cut short because of COVID-19. But that didn’t stop them from working on their game on a near-daily basis.
“Tennis is kind of the perfect sport when it comes to COVID because you don’t make a lot of contact with other players,” Jacob said. “Every week, we’d drive up to (Oklahoma City) and just kind of train.
“We normally practice over at the Cameron tennis courts because the courts are pretty nice. Over quarantine, we also took lessons that stayed down here.”
It just so happens that one of the courts happen to have the family name on it, thanks to donations from the Phelps family.
The trio continues to hone their skills, packing up the family minivan nearly every weekend for a tournament, heading to Dallas next weekend. In between, they practice as often as they can. And while they enjoy each other’s company and root for one another at every competition, that doesn’t mean there’s not the occasional trash talk, especially between the brothers.
“There’s a lot of it,” Josh said. “It’s a blessing and a curse to be Jacob’s brother.”
Between the triplets, as well as girls No. 1 singles player Genevieve Young, who finished fourth at state, Ike is beginning to build a reputation on the tennis courts. And people are noticing.
“We haven’t done it all, but getting people engaged, getting people out there is a lot of fun,” Hannah said. “It’s just a fun thing to have.”