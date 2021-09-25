OKLAHOMA CITY — Eisenhower is proving it has the athletes to compete with just about any Class 5A football team. However, while the Eagles are making life miserable for opponents, critical lapses at inopportune times cost them dearly Friday in a wild 56-41 loss to Bishop McGuinness that wasn’t decided until the final minute of the game.
The Eagles struggled early, falling behind 21-0 in part because of five bad snaps that thwarted offensive opportunities and gave the Irish great field position. But as teams are quickly learning, no lead is safe when these Eagles still have time on the clock.
At one point, the Irish has cruised to a 42-14 lead after producing two touchdowns in a matter of just two minutes early in the third quarter. The Irish fans started leaving the bleachers with the big lead and the homecoming ceremonies completed. But one thing the Eagles are proving is they aren’t going to quit.
The comeback started in rather mundane fashion with a 38-yard field goal by Ike’s Keyion Brown with 2:06 left in the third quarter, making it 42-17. The Irish tacked on another touchdown to push the lead to 49-17 before Ike stormed back into contention.
Ike quarterback Will Trachte hit Cory McClelland for a 35-yard touchdown on the final play of the third quarter. Just seconds later, a bungled kickoff return by the Irish put them in a deep hole at their own 15 and when the Eagles forced a fumble at the McGuinness 11, it took just two rushing plays to score and when Brown booted the PAT the Eagles were in business, trailing 49-31 with 8:02 left in the game.
Less than three minutes later McClelland picked off the fourth interception of the night and bolted 55 yards down the Eagles’ sideline to score with 5:15 left in the game. After Brown kicked another PAT, Ike was just down 11, 49-38, and gaining momentum with each play.
By then the Irish were in panic mode and on the ensuing kickoff, the lone deep returner for McGuinness didn’t react quick enough to field the ball and Ike’s Khalil Ferguson recovered at the Irish 22. Ike was unable to push that possession into the end zone but head coach Eric Gibson called on Brown and his right toe and he responded with a 38-yard field goal that got Ike within eight, 49-41, and by then the small but vocal Ike fans were going wild and the Irish were gasping for air under the Ike onslaught.
Another good kickoff gave the hosts the ball at their own 26 with 3:44 remaining with the outcome clearly on the line. But Irish back Michael Taffe broke free on a 58-yard run to the Ike 2-yard-line and then scored on the next play to seal the outcome and arrange the final score with 1:08 remaining.
Entering the game, Gibson had discussed an issue that had cost the Eagles on defense: giving up long touchdown passes in their first three games. The Irish made it four straight games and this one really hurt. Ike had pinned the Irish at their own 1-yard-line with great coverage on another deep kickoff in the first half.
The Irish tried a run that didn’t gain anything, then Ike’s TreVaughn Walton batted down an Irish pass to force a third-and-10. McGuinness quarterback River Warren got just enough time to find Will Killgallon in the flat, hit him with a perfect strike and when the Irish receiver broke an Ike tackle attempt at the line of scrimmage, he had nothing but green grass in front of him and he raced 99 yards to score and shock the Eagles with that body punch.
That gave the Irish a chance to build their early lead but give credit to the Eagles for fighting back and making this one anyone’s game until the final seconds.
Eisenhower drops to 2-2 overall and 0-1 in District 5A-2 but the Eagles have a home game next week against Western Heights in a game that could get Ike right back into the playoff race with a win.