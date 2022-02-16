There are never many dull moments when Lawton High and Eisenhower meet and for a time last night, there appeared an upset — and comeback — in the making as the Ike boys saw their 12-point lead vanish in thin air in the final 1:15. But somehow, the Eagles were able to survive 62-61 in a thriller at the Eagles’ Nest.
Ike’s boys hurt themselves with bad decisions that gave LHS enough chances to have a shot at victory when Corey Barnes launched a trey from long range with 9.3 seconds remaining.
That only happened because Lawton High’s Devin Simpson hit a big layup with 14.4 seconds left to arrange a 61-57 Ike lead. The Wolverines called time and after the break, Simpson completed the traditional 3-point play.
That’s when Ike sent the final reserve to the floor but his name wasn’t on the scorebook and Ike was called for a technical. Simpson hit two more free throws to make it 61-59 and when Ike turned the ball over, the Wolverines had a golden opportunity.
Barnes launched the trey with 9.3 seconds left but it missed and Ike rebounded. LHS got a quick foul with 6.3 seconds left and when Jordyn Coppage hit just one free throw, it was still a one-possession game at 62-59.
The Eagles planned to foul the LHS ball handler after he crossed half-court, but instead of just making the foul and giving the Wolverines two free throws, the Ike player wrapped up Simpson and an intentional foul was called. Simpson drilled two more free throws to arrange a 62-61 Ike lead.
The Wolverines inbounded and got another decent look at a trey by Devarius Hardy but it was off-target and Ike celebrated a sweep over LHS.
Earlier, the girls game went down to the wire as well as thanks for a pair of free throws by Mariah Hall that gave the Ike girls a 59-57 lad with 22.8 seconds remaining.
LHS had a chance to tie but Dalena Fisher hit just one of the two charity tosses to leave it at 59-58. Ike turned the ball over but the Wolverines missed a chance at the win on shot that just didn’t find the mark and a follow-shot that also missed.
Both LHS teams will visit the east part of Lawton on Thursday night to battle MacArthur in a 6 p.m. doubleheader. The teams will all then begin preparing for regionals next week.
Boys game thriller
Ike boys coach Jamie Woods was sure not happy with his team’s late collapse but he was glad to survive with the win.
“I just though our decision making was bad there late in the game,” Woods said. “We took some bad shots, we had bad passes and when you turn it over it’s going to be tough to win. (Wolverines) did a good job getting us to play faster than we wanted and that disturbs me that we get out of control at times.
“We did hit some big free throws, which was something we weren’t doing earlier in the season. I think we were hitting 51 percent at one point but it’s much better now.”
Woods also took part of the blame.
“That intentional foul was my fault,” he said. “I wanted to foul them before they tried to get off a 3-pointer but I didn’t make sure they knew the right way to do it. We wrapped their kid up and gave them a chance. That was on me.”
Choney fuels Ike girls
Early in the girls game LHS was doing a pretty good job guarding dangerous Ike shooter Olivia Choney, but after hitting just one two-point bucket in the first quarter she proceeded to put on a dandy show, scoring 31 to lead her team to a revenge victory.
“Once Choney started hitting some threes I felt like we had a good chance,” Ike coach Chase Bradfield said. “She missed a few early but after that she was something else.”
Choney scored 14 in the second quarter to rally the Eagles from an early deficit and then she drilled five more treys in the second half to just help her team nip a LHS comeback.
“I think our defense had really improved,” Bradfield said. “Early in the season our defense kept us in games and now we’re playing pretty well. We also made some adjustments at halftime that helped. And we’re hitting our free throws on a more consistent basis.
“We’re going to have to play well to beat Mac Thursday. We had them tied in the third quarter the last time we played but they pulled away late.”
The LHS girls forced a turnover in the final 8.6 seconds but were unable to connect.