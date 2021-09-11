ALTUS — Speed and strength combine for a lethal football combination. And on Friday night against Altus, Eisenhower had the advantage in both.
The Eagles used their muscle up front, winning the battle on both sides of the trenches, and utilized their speed in the form of big gains by their quick senior playmakers to roll past the Bulldogs for their first win of the 2021 season, 48-13 Friday night at Hightower Memorial Stadium.
Eisenhower, who beat Altus 52-0 last season, began Friday’s game according to the script. After forcing the 3-and-out, Ike marched 75 yards, 64 of them coming on three combined plays, capping the drive with a 1-yard score on a quarterback sneak by Will Trachte.
But Altus, still seeking its first win under 2nd-year head coach Dan Cocannauer, answered back with a sucker punch. On the second play of Altus’ ensuing drive, quarterback Brody Rogers — a freshman filling in for the unavailable Bryce Kahla — found Donovan Bradley on a quick pass. Bradley found a breakdown in the Eisenhower defense and dashed the rest of the way for a 76-yard score. Although a blocked extra point meant the score was 7-6 Ike, the message had been sent: this might not be the same Altus team.
The momentum didn’t stay on the home side for long. The ensuing kickoff took a bounce at the Eisenhower 15 yard line, where senior Cory McClelland picked it up, followed his blockers and raced 85 yards down the sideline for a score.
It was just the beginning of a special night for Eisenhower special teams. The next Altus drive appeared to end in a punt, but the 4th-down snap flew over punter Alan Chavez’s head and through the end zone for a safety. The ensuing free kick was fielded by Ziaire Walton, who found daylight for what appeared to be another return for a touchdown. However, a penalty for block in the back brought the play back. But that couldn’t completely mask the fact that Eisenhower was the superior team on special teams nearly all game. Ali’lfa’atui Faoa-Danielson booted a 43-yard punt. Meanwhile, kicker Aldo Hernandez nailed a 47-yard field goal in the fourth quarter.
After some key mistakes in the kicking and return game in Ike’s season-opening loss to MacArthur, head coach Eric Gibson wasn’t going to allow that to happen again.
“Last week, I felt like I got out-coached on some special teams stuff and it kind of lit a fire underneath my butt,” Gibson said. “I made an emphasis of it this week and I think athletes make plays in open field and we gave guys chances to make plays and it worked. It’s not going to happen every week like that, but it definitely worked today.”
But it wasn’t just special teams; all three phases worked for Eisenhower this night. The Ike defense forced 11 plays that resulted in lost yardage, and got pressure all night by the likes of Jaeden Poahway, Darius Coppage, Trinity Pewewardy, Kingston Tito and more. Meanwhile, linebacker Amari Altidor was one of the leading tacklers.
Offensively, the line paved the way for a run game that ran for 246 yards on the night. TreVaughn Walton only played about a quarter-and-a-half and still rushed for 96 yards, his 9-yard run late in the first quarter extending the Ike lead to 23-7.
Meanwhile, Will Trachte made plays with both his legs and his arm, throwing for 129 yards and 2 scores, while running for 59 and one other score. He might not have put up the gaudiest stat line, completing less than half his attempts, but on this night, it didn’t matter. When Ike needed a play, someone always answered the call. And the play usually worked.
Even when things didn’t work out the way they were supposed to, they somehow still worked. On a broken play, Trachte still found room thanks to a block, and darted up the middle for a gain of 27 yards.
Lost in the hubbub Friday night was that this was indeed an improved Altus team, one that refused to give up and refused get discouraged. Eisenhower began the second half with the ball, and seemed content to run as much clock as possible, already up 45-6. But on 4th and 27 and not wanting to risk a 47-yard field goal (a distance from which Hernandez would connect later on), the Eagles opted to go for it, only to see their pass deflected and picked off by Kylin Monday.
On the Bulldogs’ ensuing offensive drive, Rogers looked like anything but a freshman, going 4 of 5 for 48 yards on an 80-yard drive (aided by a 15-yard penalty against Eisenhower) that culminated with a touchdown pass to Lane Snap. It marked the first time Altus had scored multiple touchdowns in a game since last season’s opener against Chickasha.
The Eagles (1-1) finish non-district against Lawton High on Friday. Altus (0-3) gets a week off before hosting Capitol Hill in its district opener on Sept. 24.