NOBLE — Eisenhower played 21 innings on Thursday and knew it would need to play at least 21 more over the next two days to continue its season and make an improbable run to the state tournament.
In the end, the Eagles didn't accomplish that goal, but they didn't fail by any means.
Ike began Friday by jumping on El Reno early and taking care of business, 9-1. That set up another rematch with Noble, but like the previous three meetings with the Bears this season, Ike couldn't generate enough runs, falling 11-1.
After playing 14 innings against El Reno on Thursday, the Eagles needed the normal seven on Friday, though the game was practically over long before the final out was recorded. Marshon Williams hit a 2-run home run in the first inning to get things going early. The Eagles never looked back from that point, scoring in nearly every inning from then on. Meanwhile, Carson Cooksey pitched all seven innings against the Indians.
Williams took the mound for the second game against Noble. But after throwing 35 pitches the day before, Williams simply didn't look like himself. A few hits, coupled with some errors, gave the Bears a 5-0 lead. Williams drove in a run with a double, but the Eagles couldn't keep Noble down for long and couldn't come back.
"We wound up playing five games in two days, essentially," Eagles head coach Jay Vermillion said. "But I couldn't be more proud of a group of young men who played their hearts out, not just for me, but for each other. That's the kind of thing that, as a coach, just makes you happy. They did everything you could have asked for."
It marks the end of six Ike seniors' careers. And while a 17-15 record may not seem much to some, the 2021 season marked a drastic improvement and culture change for Eisenhower baseball over the past few years.
"These seniors have been with me the past four years," Vermillion said. "And they've gone from not knowing or really caring much about baseball to....they were hurt tonight, they were crying. But for me, that made me feel good, because it told me it meant something to them. And Eisenhower baseball has not always been that way."