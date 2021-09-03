Norman Williams is torn between celebrating the past or coaching in the present.
Tonight, the Eisenhower Eagles will face cross-town rival MacArthur, and while the game is just the first of an important season for both teams, for Williams and his teammates from the class of 1991, it will be a weekend of celebrating something few Oklahoma teams have accomplished.
That 1990 Ike team went 13-0 and captured not only the Class 5A state title but that amazing team also was named the National Champions by USA Today.
Kickoff for tonight’s game is 7 p.m. at Cameron Stadium, but the festivities begin earlier when the class of 1991 reunion begins in the area just to the northeast of the stadium. Several food trucks will be on hand for fans who want to eat and meet many of those players from Ike’s greatest season.
“I give most of the credit to Amber (Bain) who has helped her husband (Maurice Mayfield) with much of the organization of this event,” Williams said. “The players and coaches will be gathering in that area from 5:30 until 7 p.m. and then at halftime many of them will be recognized on the field.
“I know Coach (Tim) Reynolds and Coach (John) Hollarn are going to be here and I know Coach (Clarence) McKillip’s wife is going to be there as well. Most of the players who are returning live in Oklahoma and Texas, so it’s a pretty easy drive for them.”
After the game the group is going to gather at Red Dirt, then Saturday afternoon the school will be open so the former players and coaches can see the building and hear about the improvements. There will be another gathering at Back Porch Ale House on West Cache Road and then another gathering will be held Saturday evening, A church service is also planned for Sunday at 10 a.m.
Williams, though, will miss some of the Friday functions because he will be coaching this version of Eagles and there are high hopes around campus that this will be a good chance for the Eagles to compete with MacArthur, a team that Ike hasn’t beaten since this group of seniors moved up to the high school.
“This bunch of seniors – there are 20 of them – is determined to turn this thing around and our focus is on winning this game and getting off to a good start,” Williams said.